Quick Spring Recap: Jays Lose to Yankees

Blue Jays 6 Yankees 12

Our pitching staff got beat up two days in a row, but we didn't see many guys who might make the major league team.

Pitchers:

Bowden Francis: 2 innings, 4 hits, 2 earned, 2 k. Not a bad outing, considering the players he faced.

Mitch White: 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 earned. Again, not awful, both runs scored on outs. His fastball his 98 mph. That’s a hopeful sign.

Trevor Richards: 0.2 innings, 3 hits, 3 earned, 1 walk, 1 k, 1 home run (Juan Soto).

Ryan Boyer got the last out of the fourth.

Conner Cooke: 1 clean inning with 2 strikeouts. The most impressive pitcher of the day.

Hayden Juenger: 0.2 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned (Leo Jimenez made his second official spring error).

Andrew Bash: 0.1 innings, 1 walk, 1 k.

Jimmy Burnette: 1 clean inning, 1 k.

Jimmy Robbins: 1 inning, 1 hit (home run), 1 walk, 2 earned, 2 k.

Starters:

Ernie Clement: 0 for 3.

Eduardo Escobar: 0 for 3, 2 strikeouts (he didn’t impress).

Alejandro Kirk: 1 for 3, home run, k. Nice swing on the homer. There was a debate in the GameThread on whether he has dropped some weight. If he has, it wasn't a lot.

Daniel Vogelbach: 0 for 3, k.

Davis Schneider: 0 for 2, walk. He made a very nice catch in left field, too.

Addison Barger: 1 for 2, walk, k.

Orelvis Martinez: 0 for 1, 2 walks.

Damiano Palmegiani: 0 for 2, k.

Steward Berroa: 0 for 2, walk, k.

Replacements:

Leo Jimenez: 0 for 1, hit by pitch, run. Made his second official error (third real error) in two games.

Luis De Los Santos: 0 for 1, k. He was also hit by the pitch and scored.

Payton Henry: 2 for 2. RBI.

Phil Clarke: 0 for 1, Walk, RBI.

Will Robertson: 0 for 1 K, .

Alan Roden: 1 for 1, double, 3 RBI.

Rafael Lantigua: 0 for 2.

Rainer Nunez: 0 for 1.

Devonte Brown: 0 for 1, k

Tomorrow, the Pirates come to Dunedin. Yusei Kikuchi starts for the Jays. Maybe we could hold the Pirates to under a dozen runs?