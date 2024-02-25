 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Spring Recap: Jays Lose to Yankees

By Tom Dakers
Blue Jays 6 Yankees 12

Our pitching staff got beat up two days in a row, but we didn't see many guys who might make the major league team.

Pitchers:

  • Bowden Francis: 2 innings, 4 hits, 2 earned, 2 k. Not a bad outing, considering the players he faced.
  • Mitch White: 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 earned. Again, not awful, both runs scored on outs. His fastball his 98 mph. That’s a hopeful sign.
  • Trevor Richards: 0.2 innings, 3 hits, 3 earned, 1 walk, 1 k, 1 home run (Juan Soto).
  • Ryan Boyer got the last out of the fourth.
  • Conner Cooke: 1 clean inning with 2 strikeouts. The most impressive pitcher of the day.
  • Hayden Juenger: 0.2 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned (Leo Jimenez made his second official spring error).
  • Andrew Bash: 0.1 innings, 1 walk, 1 k.
  • Jimmy Burnette: 1 clean inning, 1 k.
  • Jimmy Robbins: 1 inning, 1 hit (home run), 1 walk, 2 earned, 2 k.

Starters:

  • Ernie Clement: 0 for 3.
  • Eduardo Escobar: 0 for 3, 2 strikeouts (he didn’t impress).
  • Alejandro Kirk: 1 for 3, home run, k. Nice swing on the homer. There was a debate in the GameThread on whether he has dropped some weight. If he has, it wasn't a lot.
  • Daniel Vogelbach: 0 for 3, k.
  • Davis Schneider: 0 for 2, walk. He made a very nice catch in left field, too.
  • Addison Barger: 1 for 2, walk, k.
  • Orelvis Martinez: 0 for 1, 2 walks.
  • Damiano Palmegiani: 0 for 2, k.
  • Steward Berroa: 0 for 2, walk, k.

Replacements:

  • Leo Jimenez: 0 for 1, hit by pitch, run. Made his second official error (third real error) in two games.
  • Luis De Los Santos: 0 for 1, k. He was also hit by the pitch and scored.
  • Payton Henry: 2 for 2. RBI.
  • Phil Clarke: 0 for 1, Walk, RBI.
  • Will Robertson: 0 for 1 K, .
  • Alan Roden: 1 for 1, double, 3 RBI.
  • Rafael Lantigua: 0 for 2.
  • Rainer Nunez: 0 for 1.
  • Devonte Brown: 0 for 1, k

Tomorrow, the Pirates come to Dunedin. Yusei Kikuchi starts for the Jays. Maybe we could hold the Pirates to under a dozen runs?

