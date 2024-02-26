Better Know Your Blue Jays 40-man: Alejandro Kirk

Alejandro Kirk is a right-handed hitting catcher who is still just 25 and has played with the Jays for the last 3 seasons, plus 9 games of a fourth. He played 331 games before his age-25 season, which is pretty good for a catcher. It's pretty good for any major league player.

In his 2022 season, he hit .285/.372/.415, good for an OPS+ of 127, earning him a Silver Slugger Award, a place on the All-Star team and a 3.9 bWAR. Add in he was very good at framing pitches, and Jays pitchers had a 3.44 ERA throwing to him, while they had a 3.74 ERA throwing to Danny Jansen (now that could have been because of the pitchers who were throwing to him; perhaps he caught better starting pitchers).

2023 wasn’t as good. Alejandro hit .250/.334/.358, for a 93 OPS+ and a 1.9 bWAR. He was still good at framing pitches, and pitchers had a 3.40 ERA throwing and a 4.03 ERA pitching to Danny Jansen.

He also wasn’t as good at throwing out base stealers. In 2022, he threw out 26% (league average 25%); in 2023, he threw out 18% (league average was 21%; base stealing became easier because of new rules).

Beyond that, he’s a slow. He was 10.3 runs worse than the average player on the bases, the worst in the league for players with over 400 PA. He wasn’t exactly the picture of the athletic body (On his FanGraphs page, there is this line: A bowling ball of a human). For some people, all they care about is that he isn’t athletic, ignoring everything he does well.

During Yesterday’s game, there was a discussion about whether he looked fitter. I didn’t think he looked much different, but the photo for this post shows a Kirk who looks at least somewhat fitter.

A player’s level of ‘fitness’ isn’t really a concern for me. I’ve been a baseball fan long enough to have seen many players who weren’t anywhere near peak physical condition and were good. The Jays had David Wells. The Phillies had John Kruk, who had a reporter ask how he could be an athlete at his size, and he answered, “I ain’t an athlete, lady. I’m a baseball player.”

Anyway, I’m more interested in whether he’ll hit like he did in 2022. Yesterday’s home run makes me hopeful.

In 2022, he played 51 games at DH. Last year, with Brandon Belte on the team, he played 17 games at DH.

PECOTA figures Kirk to play 119 games, hit .268/.349/.404 with 12 home runs.

ZiPS: 125 games, with a .263/.345/.403 line with 12 home runs.

Steamer: 85 games, with a .275/.359/.434 line, and 10 home runs.

