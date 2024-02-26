Monday Bantering and GameThread

I figured instead of doing two posts when it is a busy morning, I’d do one. I have four days left of Dry Feb. I haven’t missed beer, but I’ve missed the downtime at the bar after playing squash. But if anyone wants to go for a drink this weekend, I’m in.

Today, the Jays are running out many of the players expected to make the starting roster (and Vlad gets his first game), which tells us it is a home spring game. Maybe we could hold the Pirates to less than a dozen today.

Today's Lineups PIRATES BLUE JAYS Nick Gonzales - 3B Bo Bichette - SS Jared Triolo - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Henry Davis - DH Justin Turner - DH Edward Olivares - LF Danny Jansen - C Canaan Smith-Njigba - RF Daulton Varsho - LF Jason Delay - C Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Alika Williams - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B Jake Lamb - 1B Nathan Lukes - CF Ji Hwan Bae - CF Cam Eden - RF Roansy Contreras - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Did you see Davis Schneider’s catch in left field yesterday? It made me feel he could get a fair bit of playing time left. I’m not sold that he’ll hit as he did last year, but I think I’d give him enough at-bats to find out.

The Jays have changed up their rotation for the rest of the week, now we have:

Tuesday: Alek Manoah.

Wednesday: Palol Espino.

Thursday: Jose Berrios.

Kevin Gausman will get his first spring outing next week because he likes to throw more bullpens before getting game action. Tiedemann ‘played catch’ yesterday. The team intends to take things slowly with him.

Rob Longley has a piece on Alek Manoah’s thoughts about his crappy 2023 season.

“You try not to change too many things when you’re not succeeding and you try to stay true to your routine, because that’s what has worked for you,” Manoah said. “But last year, with the off-season and all those things, it felt like we were constantly changing things every week.

Mark Feinsand talks to DeMarlo Hale to discover what an Associate Manager is.

Citing Hale’s vast experience and résumé, Schneider plans to use his new associate as “a sounding board.” Bench coach Don Mattingly will focus more on the offense, while Hale will oversee fundamentals on defense and in the running game, providing a well-rounded pair to assist Schneider. “Just a lot of little things that probably go unseen, whether it’s clubhouse, dugout, things like that, he has a very good way about him to not only communicate with players, but to kind of be that bridge between staff and players,” Schneider said of Hale. “I’m looking forward to just bouncing ideas off of him. He’s worked with a lot of really good managers in the past, too, so kind of just everything that he’s always done as a traditional bench coach, if you will, and having Donnie on the other side is pretty cool, too.”

So, it sounds like DeMarlo isn’t sure what an Associate Manager is.