Quick Recap: Jays Beat Pirates

Pirates 4 Blue Jays 8
We finally held a team under a dozen runs. And we got a win.
Yusei Kikuchi was terrific: 2 innings, 3 strikeouts and 1 hit. The one hit was a double. not all that hard hit. He reached 95 with his fastball.
Chris Bassitt was also very good, allowing just a hit in his 2 innings as well.
After that:
- Jordan Romano pitched a clean inning with a strikeout.
- Chad Green gave up a 1 and had a strikeout in his scoreless inning.
- Yimi Garcia gave up a hit (2-run home run) after a throwing error by Josh Kasevich, and he also had 2 strikeouts. That adds up to 1 earned and 1 unearned run.
- Tim Mayza gave up 2 hits, with 2 strikeouts and 1 unearned run, because of a Davis Schneider fielder error at second base.
- Genesis Cabrera gave up a solo homer while getting 3 strikeouts.
The hitting hero was Brian Serven, who doubled, homered and had 5 RBI.
Hitters:
- Bo Bichette: 1 for 3
- Vlad Guerrero: 1 for 2.
- Josh Turner: 1 for 3, RBI.
- Danny Jansen: 0 for 2, walk.
- Daulton Varsho: 1 for 3.
- IKF: 0 for 2, walk.
- Santiago Espinal: 2 walks.
- Nathan Lukes: 2 for 3, double.
- Cam Eden: 1 for 2, RBI.
Replacements:
- Josh Kasevich: 1 for 2, RBI. And the error.
- Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 2, walk.
- Brian Serven: 2 for 2, double and home run, 5 RBI.
- Max McDowell: 1 for 2.
- Seward Berroa: 0 for 1, walk.
- Tanner Morris: 1 for 2
- Davis Schneider: 0 for 1, walk.
- Garrett Spain: 0 for 1, strikeout.
- Will Robertson: 1 for 2, triple.
Tomorrow, the Jays travel to Lakeland, Florida, to play the Tigers. Alek Manoah starts, the pitcher I’m most interested in seeing this spring.
