Quick Recap: Jays Beat Pirates

Pirates 4 Blue Jays 8

We finally held a team under a dozen runs. And we got a win.

Yusei Kikuchi was terrific: 2 innings, 3 strikeouts and 1 hit. The one hit was a double. not all that hard hit. He reached 95 with his fastball.

Chris Bassitt was also very good, allowing just a hit in his 2 innings as well.

After that:

Jordan Romano pitched a clean inning with a strikeout.

Chad Green gave up a 1 and had a strikeout in his scoreless inning.

Yimi Garcia gave up a hit (2-run home run) after a throwing error by Josh Kasevich, and he also had 2 strikeouts. That adds up to 1 earned and 1 unearned run.

Tim Mayza gave up 2 hits, with 2 strikeouts and 1 unearned run, because of a Davis Schneider fielder error at second base.

Genesis Cabrera gave up a solo homer while getting 3 strikeouts.

The hitting hero was Brian Serven, who doubled, homered and had 5 RBI.

Hitters:

Bo Bichette: 1 for 3

Vlad Guerrero: 1 for 2.

Josh Turner: 1 for 3, RBI.

Danny Jansen: 0 for 2, walk.

Daulton Varsho: 1 for 3.

IKF: 0 for 2, walk.

Santiago Espinal: 2 walks.

Nathan Lukes: 2 for 3, double.

Cam Eden: 1 for 2, RBI.

Replacements:

Josh Kasevich: 1 for 2, RBI. And the error.

Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 2, walk.

Brian Serven: 2 for 2, double and home run, 5 RBI.

Max McDowell: 1 for 2.

Seward Berroa: 0 for 1, walk.

Tanner Morris: 1 for 2

Davis Schneider: 0 for 1, walk.

Garrett Spain: 0 for 1, strikeout.

Will Robertson: 1 for 2, triple.

Tomorrow, the Jays travel to Lakeland, Florida, to play the Tigers. Alek Manoah starts, the pitcher I’m most interested in seeing this spring.