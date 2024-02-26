 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Recap: Jays Beat Pirates

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Pirates 4 Blue Jays 8

We finally held a team under a dozen runs. And we got a win.

Yusei Kikuchi was terrific: 2 innings, 3 strikeouts and 1 hit. The one hit was a double. not all that hard hit. He reached 95 with his fastball.

Chris Bassitt was also very good, allowing just a hit in his 2 innings as well.

After that:

  • Jordan Romano pitched a clean inning with a strikeout.
  • Chad Green gave up a 1 and had a strikeout in his scoreless inning.
  • Yimi Garcia gave up a hit (2-run home run) after a throwing error by Josh Kasevich, and he also had 2 strikeouts. That adds up to 1 earned and 1 unearned run.
  • Tim Mayza gave up 2 hits, with 2 strikeouts and 1 unearned run, because of a Davis Schneider fielder error at second base.
  • Genesis Cabrera gave up a solo homer while getting 3 strikeouts.

The hitting hero was Brian Serven, who doubled, homered and had 5 RBI.

Hitters:

  • Bo Bichette: 1 for 3
  • Vlad Guerrero: 1 for 2.
  • Josh Turner: 1 for 3, RBI.
  • Danny Jansen: 0 for 2, walk.
  • Daulton Varsho: 1 for 3.
  • IKF: 0 for 2, walk.
  • Santiago Espinal: 2 walks.
  • Nathan Lukes: 2 for 3, double.
  • Cam Eden: 1 for 2, RBI.

Replacements:

  • Josh Kasevich: 1 for 2, RBI. And the error.
  • Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 2, walk.
  • Brian Serven: 2 for 2, double and home run, 5 RBI.
  • Max McDowell: 1 for 2.
  • Seward Berroa: 0 for 1, walk.
  • Tanner Morris: 1 for 2
  • Davis Schneider: 0 for 1, walk.
  • Garrett Spain: 0 for 1, strikeout.
  • Will Robertson: 1 for 2, triple.

Tomorrow, the Jays travel to Lakeland, Florida, to play the Tigers. Alek Manoah starts, the pitcher I’m most interested in seeing this spring.

