Better Know Your Blue Jays 40-man: Brendon Little

Brendon Little answers the question, “What player on the Jays' 40-man did Tom forget about?” We picked Little up in a trade from the Cubs in exchange for cash back in November. He was the Cubs’ number one draft pick in 2017, number 27 overall (one pick before the Jays picked Nate Pearson.

He’s a 27-year-old, left-handed pitcher who has thrown 0.2 innings in the major leagues. He’s pitched 152 games, 41 starts in the minors, and has a 4.50 ERA. In 338.1 innings, he’s allowed 326 hits, 161 walks and 334 strikeouts.

Last year Brendon pitched in 50 games (2 starts), with a 4.05 ERA. In 73.1 innings, he allowed 67 hits, 38 walks and 73 strikeouts. Batters hit .251/.348/.375 against him.

He’s not a big guy; by today’s MLB pitcher standard, he’s 6’1” and 195 pounds (although that was a couple of years ago, he might be heavier).

What does he throw? Well, a curve apparently:

What does Little throw? A two-seam fastball (topping out at 96 mph), the curve shown above (his best pitch), described as a slider in some writeups, and a change.

He’s a ground ball pitcher, getting over 60% ground balls the last couple of years in Triple-A.

The downside is his control or lack thereof. If he hadn’t walked so many batters, he would likely have been pitching in the majors for the Cubs. But his 12% walk rate in the minors last year tends to make teams hesitant to send a pitcher into a game.

Brandon still has three option years, which is likely some of the draw for the Blue Jays. And he’s been a multi-inning reliever, which would be handy if we could use a reliever for more than an inning, but that’s against the Blue Jays code.

The Jays have three left-handed relievers on the 40-man roster. Tim Mayza and Génesis Cabrera are ahead on the depth chart. They also have Adam Macko on the 40-man, but he hasn’t pitched above High-A.

He threw an inning in our first spring game, giving up a hit and getting a strikeout.

PECOTA figures Little to pitch 11 innings in the majors, with a 5.09 ERA.

ZiPS doesn’t try to guess on innings but has him at 57.2, with a 4.67 ERA.

Steamer had 28 innings with a 3.89 ERA.

