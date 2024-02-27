Tuesday Bantering and GameThread

Happy Tuesday. Three days left of Dry Feb. When people say February is the shortest month, they don’t do it without beer. Not that there haven’t been positives. My weight is where I want it, and I’ve improved my cardio fitness.

Today, the Jays visit the Tigers. The good news is we get our first look at Alek Manoah. I was wrong. We don’t get to watch; the game isn’t on Sportsnet or anything else. Beyond Alek, there aren’t many sure-thing regulars in the lineup, but I want to watch Kirk’s at-bats. I think he’s one of the candidates for Most Improved Jays this year.

Orelvis Martinez is also in the lineup and is high on my list of players I’d love to see make the team this year.

There is a question: Who would you like to see make the team who has just an outside shot now?

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS TIGERS Ernie Clement - SS Riley Greene - RF Eduardo Escobar - 3B Spencer Torkelson - 1B Alejandro Kirk - C Mark Canha - DH Daniel Vogelbach - DH Gio Urshela - 3B Spencer Horwitz - 1B Colt Keith - 2B Orelvis Martinez - 2B Javier Baez - SS Alan Roden - RF Carson Kelly - C Rafael Lantigua - CF Justice Bigbie - LF Will Robertson - LF Akil Baddoo - CF Alek Manoah - RHP Casey Mize - RHP

There are few things worse than a hurt child. I can’t imagine what Erik and his family are going through. I’ve been very lucky. My kids have been very healthy, other than minor sports injuries.

#Bluejays rocked by news that Toby Swanson, age 4, son of reliever Erik is on the road to recovery after being hit by a car this weekend in Clearwater. Manager John Schneider said Swanson will be away from the team for a while. “Family comes first.” — Rob Longley (@longleysunsport) February 27, 2024

Longley has a story about it in the Sun. There are no details on the injuries suffered, but the boy was airlifted to the hospital. Erik will be away from the team for a while.

Toby Swanson was airlifted to an area hospital after the incident on Sunday where he continues to recover. “Thanks to the incredible work from first responders, Toby is on the road to recovery and is surrounded by his family,” the team said in a statement. “Erik will be away from the team for a while, family comes first.

Go Jays Go