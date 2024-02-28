Better Know Your Blue Jays 40-man: Nathan Lukes

Nathan Lukes is a 29-year-old (turning 30 in July, just past the cutoff, making this his age-29 season), left-handed hitting outfielder. He can play all three outfield spots, including a reasonable center field. Not at Keirmaier’s or Varsho’s level, but I’d be good with him in center.

Last year, he made the Jays out of spring training. It was a moderately surprising move, and he didn’t play much, mostly getting into games as a defensive replacement. He was optioned and recalled several times. He got into 29 games with the Jays, hitting .190/.290/.308 (the total of his major league career so far).

Nathan had a great season in Buffalo, playing 48 games, hitting .366/.423/.530 in 222 PA, with 5 home runs.

His biggest value to the team is that he has two option years (well, that, and he can play at a major league replacement level at the very least).

Nathan’s chance to make the team out of spring training will take a hit if they decide that Davis Schneider can play outfield reasonably well. And, well, Davis made a terrific catch in left in our second spring game.

Right now, the chance of him making the team as the 26th man depends on whether they would like him better as a fourth outfielder (behind Keirmaier, Varsho, and Springer) than Schneider, Biggio, and IKF and perhaps some non-roster players. The fourth outfield will likely get a fair bit of playing time.

PECOTA figures him to play 34 games, with 114 at-bats and a .231/.290/.351 line.

ZiPS doesn’t figure playing time but thinks he’d have a .265/.321/.382 line.

Steamer says 16 games, 67 PA and a .259/.325/.379 line.

Poll Will Lukes get playing time with the Jays this year? No

Yes, but less than 65 PA

Yes, more than 65 PA vote view results 14% No (8 votes)

72% Yes, but less than 65 PA (39 votes)

12% Yes, more than 65 PA (7 votes) 54 votes total Vote Now

Poll At the end of September Lukes will still be in the Jays organization.

Lukes won’t be the Jays organization. vote view results 61% Lukes will still be in the Jays organization. (33 votes)

38% Lukes won’t be the Jays organization. (21 votes) 54 votes total Vote Now