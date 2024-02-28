Wednesday Bantering and GameThread

Today, the Rays come to Dunedin.

Paolo Espino gets the start for the Jays. He’s 37, a right-handed pitcher. He was a minor league free agent signing back in December. He’s played parts of five seasons in the MLB with the Brewers, Rangers and Nationals. In 94 games, 41 starts, he has a 5.01 ERA. In 257 innings, he’s got 214 strikeouts and 64 walks. He’s depth.

I’m out this morning, so I don’t have the lineups. But it is a home game, so some regulars will be in the lineup.

Yesterday’s start by Alek Manoah didn’t alleviate our concerns about him. Getting 5 outs, Manoah hit three batters and gave up 3 hits (2 hard hit doubles, walked 1 giving up 4 earned. It is just one outing, but it wasn’t good.

The velocity was there. He hit 95 with the fastball. from Keegan Matheson’s game story, Manoah said:

“I’m not having to think about velocity and just feeling that natural flow, then being able to have pretty good velocity,” Manoah said. “That’s a good checkpoint. When that stuff’s on, the slider velocity usually plays, the changeup, the sinker, all of that. That’s a pretty good box to check this early. I’m not chasing velo, I’m chasing easier velo, so it was good to be in the mid-90s today naturally.

On the plus side. Little. Pop, Danner and Zulueta all had scoreless innings.

On offense: