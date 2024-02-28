 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Recap: Jays Beat Rays

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Spring Training-Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Rays 2 Jays 3

After some high-scoring games, we get a lower-scoring game. We had several of the regulars in to start the game, but we didn’t get a lot of hits.

Batters:

  • Bo Bichette: 1 for 3, k.
  • Vladimir Guerrero: 1 for 2, walk, k. Also made a throwing error on a 3-1 play. He threw wide of the pitcher coming to first, which led to the Rays scoring two runs.
  • Justin Turner: 0 for 2, walk. Buck and Dan talked him up all game long. I’m tired of it.
  • Danny Jansen: 1 for 2.
  • Daulton Varsho: 0 for 2, walk.
  • Davis Schneider: 0 for 3, 3 strikeouts. He will have to learn to handle the pitch up in and above the zone. He’s still hitless this spring. I don’t see him making the team if he doesn't figure it out soon.
  • Santiago Espinal: 1 for 3, RBI. He also made an amazing play at third base, playing well back. He came in on the ball bare-handed and made a great throw to first.
  • Nathan Lukes: 2 for 3, k.
  • Cam Eden: 0 for 3, 2 k.

Replacements:

  • Luis De Los Santos: Walk, steal.
  • Max McDowell: Walk, steal.
  • Brian Serven: 0 for 1, walk.
  • Rafael Lantigua: Sac fly.
  • Miguel Hiraldo: 0 for 1.
  • Tanner Morris: 0 for 1, k.
  • Steward Berroa: 0 for 1, k.
  • Devonte Brown: 0 for 1 and made an error in the outfield.

Pitchers:

  • Paolo Espino: 2 innings, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts. He looked great.
  • Devereaux Harrison: 2 innings, 1 hit, 2 k. Also impressed.
  • Trevor Richards: 1 inning, 1 hit, 2 unearned runs, 1 walk, 1 k. It would have gone better without Vlad’s error.
  • Mason Fluharty: 1 clean inning, strikeout.
  • Andrew Bash: 2 innings, 3 strikeouts. He looked good, too.
  • TJ Brock: 1 inning, 2 walks. He had 2 on, no outs, but got a popout and a nicely turned 5-4-3 double play.

Jays are now 2-3 this spring.

Tomorrow, the Phillies make the short drive from Clearwater (15 minutes from Dunedin) to play the Jays. Jose Berrios makes his first spring appearance.

