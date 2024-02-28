Quick Recap: Jays Beat Rays

Rays 2 Jays 3

After some high-scoring games, we get a lower-scoring game. We had several of the regulars in to start the game, but we didn’t get a lot of hits.

Batters:

Bo Bichette: 1 for 3, k.

Vladimir Guerrero: 1 for 2, walk, k. Also made a throwing error on a 3-1 play. He threw wide of the pitcher coming to first, which led to the Rays scoring two runs.

Justin Turner: 0 for 2, walk. Buck and Dan talked him up all game long. I’m tired of it.

Danny Jansen: 1 for 2.

Daulton Varsho: 0 for 2, walk.

Davis Schneider: 0 for 3, 3 strikeouts. He will have to learn to handle the pitch up in and above the zone. He’s still hitless this spring. I don’t see him making the team if he doesn't figure it out soon.

Santiago Espinal: 1 for 3, RBI. He also made an amazing play at third base, playing well back. He came in on the ball bare-handed and made a great throw to first.

Nathan Lukes: 2 for 3, k.

Cam Eden: 0 for 3, 2 k.

Replacements:

Luis De Los Santos: Walk, steal.

Max McDowell: Walk, steal.

Brian Serven: 0 for 1, walk.

Rafael Lantigua: Sac fly.

Miguel Hiraldo: 0 for 1.

Tanner Morris: 0 for 1, k.

Steward Berroa: 0 for 1, k.

Devonte Brown: 0 for 1 and made an error in the outfield.

Pitchers:

Paolo Espino: 2 innings, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts. He looked great.

Devereaux Harrison: 2 innings, 1 hit, 2 k. Also impressed.

Trevor Richards: 1 inning, 1 hit, 2 unearned runs, 1 walk, 1 k. It would have gone better without Vlad’s error.

Mason Fluharty: 1 clean inning, strikeout.

Andrew Bash: 2 innings, 3 strikeouts. He looked good, too.

TJ Brock: 1 inning, 2 walks. He had 2 on, no outs, but got a popout and a nicely turned 5-4-3 double play.

Jays are now 2-3 this spring.

Tomorrow, the Phillies make the short drive from Clearwater (15 minutes from Dunedin) to play the Jays. Jose Berrios makes his first spring appearance.