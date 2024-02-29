Thursday Bantering and GameThread

We are at the end of Dry Feb. I may have a beer tomorrow. We raised just short of $500.

Today, the Phillies are making the short drive from Clearwater to Dunedin. It would likely be a shorter walk, considering Florida traffic. The game is on Sportsnet.

Jose Berrios gets the start. Apparently he has added a ‘cutter’ to help his numbers against LHB.

George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier see their first game action. Never read anything into when players make their first game appearance. Especially veterans. Players have their ways of getting ready for the season. Some want lots of game time; some prefer to take more BP and get more swings than they would in a game (or a whole spring’s worth).

The starting pitchers for the next few days:

Thursday - Berrios, followed by Mitch White

Friday - Chad Dallas

Saturday - Chris Bassitt /Bowden Francis

Sunday - Alek Manoah / Yusei Kikuchi

Today's Lineups PHILLIES BLUE JAYS Bryson Stott - 2B George Springer - RF Trea Turner - DH Vladimir Guerrero - DH Darick Hall - 1B Alejandro Kirk - C Edmundo Sosa - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF Garrett Stubbs - C Eduardo Escobar - 2B Cristian Pache - CF Spencer Horwitz - 1B David Dahl - LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Scott Kingery - 3B Leo Jimenez - 3B Matt Kroon - RF Alan Roden - LF Max Castillo - RHP Jose Berrios - RHP

Your morning good news: