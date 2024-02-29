Quick Recap: Jays Lose to Phillies

Phillies 5 Blue Jays 0

There isn’t much good that can be said about a game in which the Jays only get four hits (1 extra-base hit).

So, let’s start with the pitchers:

José Berríos started and looked good. He went 2 innings and allowed 2 singles (one an infield single that Leo Jimenez, playing third, should have taken, but IKF, playing short, took. Jimenez was moving towards first, while IKF was moving towards home plate. It is easier to throw if you are moving toward the target) with one strikeout). Berríos also made a great player on a tapper hit between him and third. He looked sharp.

Mitch White pitched 2 innings with no hits and 3 walks, with a k. He seemed to tire at the end of his 36-pitch outing. He topped out at 97.9 mph on the fastball.

Conner Cooke pitched an inning with a walk, hit and earned run. He also had a k.

Hayden Juenger: 1 inning, 1 hit, a home run, 1 k, 1 earned.

Jimmy Burnette: Got 1 out, 1 hit, 2 walks, 1 k with 3 runs, 1 earned. His outing would have looked better if Orelvis Martinez hadn’t made an error trying to start a double play. He rushed his throw, and it ended up costing us 2 runs.

Luis Quinones got the last 2 outs of the 7th inning.

Ryan Boyer: 1 inning, 1 walk, 1 k.

Troy Watson: 1 inning, 1 walk, 1 k.

Hitters, starters:

George Springer: 0 for 2.

Vladimir Guerrero: 2 for 3. He had a ‘double’. I’d call it a hustle double, but he was out by several feet but made a swim move and was called safe. It was close, I’m sure, during the regular season, the Phillies would have challenged and might have gotten the call. I wish we wouldn’t make dumb base running moves, even if he was safe in this case.

Alejandro Kirk: 0 for 2.

Kevin Kiermaier: 0 for 2.

Eduardo Escobar: 0 for 1, walk.

Spencer Howitz: 0 for 1, walk, k. He also made a terrific play at first base.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 1 for 2.

Leo Jimenez: 1 for 2.

Alan Roden: 0 for 2. He made a nice catch in left field.

Replacements:

Cam Eden: 0 for 2, 2 k.

Andres Sosa: 0 for 1 , k.

Payton Henry: 0 for 2.

Steward Berroa: 0 for 2.

Orelvis Martinez: 0 for 1, and the error.

Damiano Palmegiani: 0 for 2, k.

Josh Kasevish: 0 for 1.

Luis De Los Santos: 0 for 1, k.

Will Robertson (danger, danger): 0 for 1.

Besides that, Buck still can say things that make me reach for the mute button. Today:

He doesn’t care about the pitcher’s strikeout numbers in the minors (because they are against minor league hitters (surprise) and then told us that a particular pitcher was good because he had x strikeouts in the minors last year.

Compared Alan Roden to Kyle Schwarber.

He talks about Justin Turner the way he used to about Derek Jeter.

Oh well.

Tomorrow’s game is in Tampa against the Yankees. it is an evening game and 6:30 Eastern starts. Chad Dallas starts for the Jays. We won’t be seeing many of the regulars in the batting order.