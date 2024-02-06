Happy Birthday Luke Maile

Luke Maile turns 33 today.

Luke was our backup catcher for three seasons. In April 2017, the Jays picked him off waivers from the Rays.

He had an abysmal 2017 season with the bat, hitting .146/.176/.231 with 2 home runs in 136 PA. Luke’s wRC+ was a 1. Matt wrote about where his season fits with the worst-hitting seasons of the 21st century and then compared it to the worst seasons of the modern era.

It wasn’t just Maile in 2017. At the end of the season, Matt also wrote about how the backup catchers, led by Maile, were the worst-performing group in Blue Jays’ history.

Luke hit a much better .248/.333/.366 with 3 home runs in 231 PA in 2018. Despite this video, that was enough to get Minor Leaguer to campaign for Luke to get voted onto the AL all-star team (surprisingly, he was unsuccessful).

In 2019, with Russell Martin traded to the Dodgers, Luke became backup to Danny Jansen, and his bat regressed to 2017 levels, hitting .151/.205/.235 with 2 home runs in 129 PA.

Maile’s glove made him a major leaguer. He also had a good arm, ranked well at framing, and was pretty athletic behind the plate.

He did have the odd good moment at the plate for us, getting a walk-off single in the 19th inning against the Royals on April 17, 2018, and hitting two home runs, including a walk-off in the 12th against the Red Sox on May 11, 2018.

He’s played for the Brewers Guardians and, last year, Reds since leaving Toronto. In 8 seasons, Luke has played 380 games, hitting .212/.275/.328.

Happy Birthday, Luke.

David Paulino turns 30 today.

Paulino came to us as part of the Roberto Osuna trade to the Astros in 2013 (along with Ken Giles). He was a reasonable prospect (#51 on Baseball America’s top 100 prospect list in 2017, but he pitched just 6.2 innings with the Jays. Paulino got into a game with the Phillies in 2021. He is out of baseball now.

Chad Girodo turns 33 today.

Chad was a 9th-round pick in 2013 and made it to the games Jays for a few games in 2016.