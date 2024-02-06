Tuesday Bantering: Jays Stuff

It is Tuesday, and still, there is little for Blue Jays news. We should hear the results of Vlad’s arbitration hearing soon. And we’ve been told that Justin Turner will wear number 2 with the Jays. The last Jay to wear #2 was Jake Lamb. Others to wear it are Aaron Hill, Troy Tulowitzki, Kelly Johnson, Otis Nixon, Nelson Liriano and Danny Ainge.

The Jays have announced the non-roster spring invites. Teams always invite a bunch of catchers (pitchers need someone to throw at. Beyond that, they invite some top prospects to see what the major league camp is all about. Add in some minor league signings and you get this group.

•RHP Andrew Bash

•C Zach Britton

•LHP Jimmy Burnette

•C Phil Clarke

•RHP Connor Cooke

•RHP Chad Dallas

•INF Luis De Los Santos

•LHP Brandon Eisert

•LHP Mason Fluharty

•RHP Devereaux Harrison

•RHP Ryan Jennings

•RHP Hayden Juenger

•INF Damiano Palmegiani

•OF Will Robertson

•OF Alan Roden

•C Brian Serven

•C Andres Sosa

The MLB team has released their Spring Training caps. The Jays one is nice. The Score has a post ranking all 30. They have the Jays’ cap fourth (but then the Diamondbacks’ cap is third, and I think it is terrible).

Yesterday's big news was the Royals' signing of Bobby Witt to an 11-year extension worth at least $288.78 million and potentially $377 million. He gets a $7,777,777 signing bonus. And has opt-outs after each season between 2030 and 2033.

I wish the Jays would do something similar with Bo and Vlad.

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame has announced their class of 2024.

Russell Martin

Ashley Stephenson is the second woman to enter the Hall. She’s won six medals with the Canadian Nation team and coaches the Vancouver Canadians.

Jimmy Key

Rod Heisler: played in 14 tournaments for Canada, including the 1984 Olympics.

Paul Godfrey: I am surprised that he isn’t already in the Hall. Why did it take this long?

Howard Birnie: has been president of Leaside Baseball for 52 years. I can’t imagine doing anything for 52 years.

Clayton Kershaw signed for another season with the Dodgers. No terms released yet.