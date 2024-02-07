Guerrero Wins In Arbitration

Vladimir Guerrero had the arbitrator ruled in his favour; he will make $19.9 million this season. The team number was $18.05 million.
How the arbitrators decide is anyone’s guess. I want the job. But I’m always happy to see the play win.
Now, let’s see a good season from him.
There were a couple of signings today:
- Gary Sanchez: One year, $7 million, with the Brewers.
- The Astros signed Jose Altuve to a five-year extension. He’s getting a $15 million signing bonus and will make $30 million from 2025 to 2027, and then $10 for 2028 and 2029.
