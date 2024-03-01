 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Question time: What player would you never want to see on the Blue Jays?

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

I saw someone on Twitter say the Jays should sign Trevor Bauer, and I thought, ‘That would be the way to make me give up my Jays fandom.’

The happy news is I can’t imagine the Jays would do that. It seems no team will touch him with a ten-foot poll or a contract.

The other answer for me is Roughned Odor, but he hit .203/.299/.355 last year and is a free agent now. He may have hit the end of his time as a major leaguer.

We can stipulate that Bauer would be at the top of anyone’s list. Who else would you never want to see on the Blue Jays?

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...