Question time: What player would you never want to see on the Blue Jays?

I saw someone on Twitter say the Jays should sign Trevor Bauer, and I thought, ‘That would be the way to make me give up my Jays fandom.’

The happy news is I can’t imagine the Jays would do that. It seems no team will touch him with a ten-foot poll or a contract.

The other answer for me is Roughned Odor, but he hit .203/.299/.355 last year and is a free agent now. He may have hit the end of his time as a major leaguer.

We can stipulate that Bauer would be at the top of anyone’s list. Who else would you never want to see on the Blue Jays?