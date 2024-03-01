SB Nation Reacts: Jays Fans Think Varsho Will Be The Most Improved Jays Player This Year

Most of the time, when we do polls, I have an idea what response will get the most votes.

This one surprised me, I didn’t expect Daulton Varsho to get the most votes. But I’d be happy if the poll is right.

We also asked if there should be rules to pressure free agent deals to ‘happen faster’. I’m glad to say that most fans don’t think that should happen.

There was also a poll asking is the ‘free agent calendar’ will play out until late in the year. Most of us think it will.

And most of us think that Scott Boras is mostly to blame for the many free agents yet to be signed. I don’t disagree that Boras has been a drag on signings. He’s an interesting character in our little free-agent drama this year. I would kind of expect to see him sitting in office, touching his fingers together, saying ‘Excellent’.

Your thoughts, as always, are welcome. To participate in the weekly MLB Reacts survey, sign up here.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.