 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spring GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

We have a rare spring train evening game. The Jays travel to George M. Steinbrenner Field to play the Yankees.

The Jays have Chad Dallas starting. Dallas started the first spring game of the year.

Like most spring road games, the Jays don’t have many regulars in the lineup today, but Espinal, Varsho and Schneider are in the lineup.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS YANKEES
Santiago Espinal - SS DJ LeMahieu - 3B
Daulton Varsho - LF Juan Soto - RF
Davis Schneider - 2B Aaron Judge - CF
Daniel Vogelbach - DH Anthony Rizzo - 1B
Ernie Clement - 3B Giancarlo Stanton - DH
Nathan Lukes - CF Austin Wells - C
Alan Roden - RF Oswaldo Cabrera - SS
Brian Serven - C Everson Pereira - LF
Andres Sosa - 1B Jorbit Vivas - 2B
Chad Dallas - RHP Gerrit Cole - RHP

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...