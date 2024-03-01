Spring GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

We have a rare spring train evening game. The Jays travel to George M. Steinbrenner Field to play the Yankees.
The Jays have Chad Dallas starting. Dallas started the first spring game of the year.
Like most spring road games, the Jays don’t have many regulars in the lineup today, but Espinal, Varsho and Schneider are in the lineup.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|YANKEES
|Santiago Espinal - SS
|DJ LeMahieu - 3B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Juan Soto - RF
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Aaron Judge - CF
|Daniel Vogelbach - DH
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Ernie Clement - 3B
|Giancarlo Stanton - DH
|Nathan Lukes - CF
|Austin Wells - C
|Alan Roden - RF
|Oswaldo Cabrera - SS
|Brian Serven - C
|Everson Pereira - LF
|Andres Sosa - 1B
|Jorbit Vivas - 2B
|Chad Dallas - RHP
|Gerrit Cole - RHP
