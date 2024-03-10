Sunday Bantering and GameThread

Happy Sunday. We lost an hour’s sleep, but there is baseball. The Jays and Orioles have split-squad games. Sportsnet is showing the one from Dunedin. We’ll get to see Yusei Kikuchi start. Devereaux Harrison starts in the game we don’t get to watch.

There are little bits of Jays’ news:

Vlad is out of today’s lineup with a knee contusion (what I’d call a bruise). He should only miss a couple of days.

Kevin Gausman tells us that he’ll be ready for the start of the season. He may not be our opening-day starter, but he should be able to make a start in the first run through the rotation.

And, of course, everyone is writing about Joey Votto. Votto called Ross Atkins and asked for the chance for a minor league contract. He said that the Blue Jays were his first choice when he was clear he wouldn’t be with the Reds again. Votto will wear #37.

From Ben Nicholson-Smith’s Sportsnet post:

“I’m on a minor league contract,” he said. “And I’m not on the major league roster, so not only is that my attitude, but that’s the reality of the scenario. And so the idea that I’m going to come in and presume anything is a disconnect from reality, but (also) just what I’m about, right? I just I want to work and I want to compete and I want to fit in. I want to get along with guys, I want to be liked and I want to represent myself, my family and my country well. And this is the perfect opportunity.” In other words, depending on how the last couple weeks of spring training unfold, riding buses in Buffalo to start the season is a very real possibility. “That’s what I’m trying to say,” Votto replied. “I don’t have a say over that. As far as being open to it, I signed the deal assuming that that was going to be the case. I’m trying to prove I’m still a capable player and the last couple of seasons (where he posted a .712 OPS with 25 home runs in 156 games from 2022-23) were not real. And I have confidence that that will be the case.”

And he posted a cute picture:

Joey Votto ( with his #BlueJays bib) proudly posts this pic on his instagram account. pic.twitter.com/GbYV3AOTLl — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) March 10, 2024

The Giants have DFAed J.D. Davis. He’s sure to clear waivers; no one will want to pick up his contract, but when he clears, he can sign an MLB minimum contract with any team. He hit .248/.325/.413 with 18 home runs last year, playing third for a 0.9 bWAR. We are pretty weak at third base, but then I’m not excited about the possibility of Davis coming to Toronto.

Today’s Jays lineup from the Dunedin game:

Today's Lineups ORIOLES BLUE JAYS Gunnar Henderson - SS George Springer - RF Anthony Santander - RF Bo Bichette - SS Jordan Westburg - 3B Justin Turner - DH Heston Kjerstad - LF Daulton Varsho - LF Ryan McKenna - CF Alejandro Kirk - C Jackson Holliday - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF Coby Mayo - 1B Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Michael Perez - C Santiago Espinal - 2B Connor Norby - DH Luis De Los Santos - 1B Albert Suarez - RHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

In the game from Sarasota: