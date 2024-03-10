Quick Spring Recaps: 1 Loss, 1 Tie

The Jays had split-squad games against the Orioles today.
The game we didn’t see in Sarasota:
Blue Jays 6 Orioles 6
One of those spring tie games.
Batters:
- Ernie Clement: 2 for 4, 3 RBI, home run. .381 spring BA. He’s having a great spring.
- Nathan Lukes: 2 for 4. .500.
- Davis Schneider: 0 for 2, k. .158. He’s not having a great spring with the bat.
- Orelvis Martinez: 0 for 2. .188.
- Eduardo Escobar: 0 for 3, k. .087.
- Addison Barger: 1 for 4, k. .357.
- Brian Serven: 1 for 2, walk, 2 RBI, home run (his second of the spring). .364. He’s having a great spring, It might not mean much, but he might move himself up on the catcher’s depth chart.
- Alan Roden: 3 for 4, RBI, home run (his second of the spring), 1 k. He is another player having a nice spring.
- Phil Clarke: 0 for 3. .167.
Pitchers:
- Devereaux Harrison: 3 innings, 3 hits, 3 earned, 1 walk, 3 k, 2 home runs. 5.40 spring ERA.
- Palol Espino: 3 innings, 4 hits, 2 earned, 3 k, 2 home runs. 2.25 ERA.
- Yosver ZuluetaL 2 innings, no hits, 1 unearned run, 1 walk, 1 k. 10.80.
- Hagen Danner: 1 inning, 1 walk, 1 k. 2.25.
The game from Dunedin that was on TV:
Orioles 11 Blue Jays 6
Pitchers:
- Yusei Kikuchi: 2.1 innings, 7 hits, 6 earned, 2 walks, 5 strikeouts, 2 homers. It looks like he was working on his fastball. It didn’t go great, but I’m not worried about the veterans in spring. He will work on a pitch, even if it isn't the right pitch to throw in a given at bat. 12.56 ERA this spring.
- Troy Watson: 0.1. k.
- Chad Green: 0.2, 4 hits, 3 earned, 1 walk, 1 k, 1 home run. 16.20 ERA. Another, I don’t care about the results; he’s going to work on what he wants; at the end of spring, we’ll see how he does.
- Yimi Garcia: 1.2, 1 hit, 1 earned, 1 walk, 1 home run. 3.18 ERA.
- Génesis Cabrera: 1 inning,1 hit, 1 earned, 1 k, 1 home run. 3.86.
- Erik Swanson: 1 inning, clean, 1 k. 0.00. It's good to see him pitching. It looks like he’ll be fine to start the season. His fastball got to 94 mph.
- Jordan Romano: 0.2, 2 walks, 1 k. There was a worrisome moment. He seemed to flex his right shoulder after his first pitch, and the trainer came out quickly, but he stayed in the game. 2.08
- Jimmy Robbins: 1.1, 1 hit, 1 walk, 2 k.
Batters:
- George Springer: 1 for 3, .267. Nice swing on his hit.
- Bo Bichette: 1 for 3, k, double. .444. His bat looks great.
- Justin Turner: 0 for 2, k. .222.
- Daulton Varsho: 1 for 2. .316.
- Kirk: 2 for 3, home run, double, 2 RBI. .250. Nice to see the power.
- Kevin Kiermaier: 0 for 2, k. .200.
- Cam Eden: 1 for 1, walk. .294.
- IKF: 1 for 2, double. .375. He’s been swinging the bat well too.
- Santiago Espinal: 1 for 3, double. 2 RBI. He hit that double nicely. .167.
- Luis De Los Santos: 1 for 3, double, RBI, 1 k. .167.
Tomorrow, the Jays will play the Rays in Port Charlotte. Mitch White gets the start. It is a 1:00 start. It will be on Sportsnet.
