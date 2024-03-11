 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday GameThread: Jays @ Rays

By Tom Dakers
MLB: MAR 24 Spring Training - Rays at Twins Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Jays travel to Port Charlotte, Florida, to play the Rays. They are bringing some regulars along to play. The Jay is on Sportsnet.

Mitch White gets the start. He’s in the running for the fifth starter job, with it very unlikely Alek Manoah will be read to start the season.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS RAYS
Cavan Biggio - 2B Yandy Diaz - 1B
Danny Jansen - C Brandon Lowe - 2B
Daniel Vogelbach - DH Harold Ramirez - LF
Davis Schneider - LF Austin Shenton - 3B
Nathan Lukes - RF Amed Rosario - RF
Eduardo Escobar - 3B Jose Caballero - SS
Spencer Horwitz - 1B Jose Siri - CF
Ernie Clement - SS Alex Jackson - C
Cam Eden - CF Rene Pinto - DH
Mitch White - RHP Zach Eflin - RHP

There isn’t much for Jays’ news today.

But there is Yankees’ news:

Cole made 33 starts in each of the last two seasons and 30 the season before. Hopefully, it won’t be anything major.

