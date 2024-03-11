Monday GameThread: Jays @ Rays

The Jays travel to Port Charlotte, Florida, to play the Rays. They are bringing some regulars along to play. The Jay is on Sportsnet.

Mitch White gets the start. He’s in the running for the fifth starter job, with it very unlikely Alek Manoah will be read to start the season.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS RAYS Cavan Biggio - 2B Yandy Diaz - 1B Danny Jansen - C Brandon Lowe - 2B Daniel Vogelbach - DH Harold Ramirez - LF Davis Schneider - LF Austin Shenton - 3B Nathan Lukes - RF Amed Rosario - RF Eduardo Escobar - 3B Jose Caballero - SS Spencer Horwitz - 1B Jose Siri - CF Ernie Clement - SS Alex Jackson - C Cam Eden - CF Rene Pinto - DH Mitch White - RHP Zach Eflin - RHP

There isn’t much for Jays’ news today.

But there is Yankees’ news:

Gerrit Cole is getting an MRI on elbow, Aaron Boone announces. Having a little more trouble recovering than usual at this time of year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 11, 2024

Cole made 33 starts in each of the last two seasons and 30 the season before. Hopefully, it won’t be anything major.