Quick Recap: Jays Beat Rays

Blue Jays 9 Rays 2

The Jays have started scoring runs in the last few days. It has been nice to see. Let's start with pitchers:

Mitch White: 3 innings, 5 hits, 2 earned, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts. 5.00 ERA. He looked better than the line reads. He gave up a weak ground single and a walk in the first but got a nicely turned double play to get out of trouble. He gave up a leadoff single in the second but got a pop-up and two ground-outs. There were a couple of singles and a double in the third, driving in both, but that was followed with 2 strikeouts. We didn’t get the speed of his pitches because the Rays’ spring training park isn’t set up to give up all the stats.

Tim Mayza; 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 k. 0.00.

Nate Pearson: 2 innings, 1 hit, 1 strikeout. 7.71. His first appearance was a disaster, but his last two have been very good. And he went two innings today. I’m hoping he’s making a case to make the team. He also picked a runner off season.

Mason Fluharty: 1.2, clean, 3 strikeouts. 0.00.

Nolan Long; 0.1, 2 walks, 1 k. 0.00.

Hayden Juenger: 1 inning, clean, 1 k. 4.76.

Hitters:

Cavan Biggio: 2 for 3, 1 walk. He’s having a great start to the spring. 4 hits in 8 at-bats, with 3 doubles and 2 walks. Never read anything into 8 at-bats should be a rule, but I would love him to start the season hot for a change. He also scored the first run on a weird play: Danny Jansen’s hard-hit ground ball went through the third baseman (ruled an error) and was picked up by the left fielder. Our new third base coach, Carlos Febles, waved Cavan to go home. After Cavan rounded the bag too far, he changed to a stop sign, then changed again, and Biggio scored easily. Indecision on a third base coach's part rarely ends well. Getting those mistakes out of the way in spring training is good.

Danny Jansen: 1 for 4, home run (number 1 of the spring), 2 RBI. .200.

Daniel Vogelbach: 0 for 4. .211. I’d imagine there are a lot of thoughts going through his head today.

Davis Schneider: 2 for 4, double, home run (number 2 of the spring) RBI. .217. He had a slow start to the spring, but he’s been doing better of late.

Nathan Lukes: 2 for 4, steal. .500.

Eduardo Escobar:0 for 4, k. .074.

Spencer Horwitz: 1 for 4. .083.

Ernie Clement: 2 for 4, home run (number 2 this spring). .400. He’s having a great spring.

Cam Eden: 1 for 4, 2 k. .286.

The Jays are 7-9 this spring.

Tomorrow, the Jays host the Yankees. Jose Berrios gets the start.