Tuesday GameThread: Yankees @ Jays

The Jays get to play the Yankees again. Jose Berrios gets the start. Dennis Santana for the Evil Ones.

The Yankees have had some bad news. Gerrit Cole is in for an MRI. He won’t be starting the season with the team, that much we can be sure of, but it sounds like he might be out for a good part of the season. And there is news that the Yankees are trying to trade for Dylan Cease.

Aaron Judge also had an MRI on his abdomen. He says it returned clean, and he’ll be ready for opening day. He hasn’t swung a bat for a few days.

The Jays have some injury updates too:

Kevin Gausman threw a bullpen Saturday, and all went well.

Vlad is still day-to-day with a knee bruise.

Alek Manoah still hasn’t thrown.

Yariel Rodríguez threw BP to Joey Votto (and Vlad) today. All is going well; he should throw a game in a few days. Votto will play in a minor league spring game next.

Cam Eden and Leo Jimenez have been sent out to minor league camp.

And, in non-Jays news, Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack. He’s 62 (time flies). I wish him a complete and speedy recovery.

Today’s lineup: