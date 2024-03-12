Quick Recap: Jays Beat Yankees

Yankees 1 Blue Jays 8

The Jays spent the first several spring games unable to hit or score, but they have turned things around in the last few games. Generally, with veterans, I don’t care how they hit early in the spring. They know what they need to do to get ready for the season. They don’t have to try to impress me. They need to get ready for ‘real’ baseball.

Pitchers:

Jose Berrios: 3.1 innings (he got pulled in the first and came back for the second), 3 hits, 1 earned, 1 walk, 3 k. He has a 1.08 ERA this spring. After a leadoff walk, he gave up a couple of not-so-hard-hit singles in the first. The team didn’t want him throwing a ton of pitches in the first inning, so they took him out. After that first inning, he had one hit batter and one hit allowed. All in all a good outing for Jose, 63 pitches, 39 strikes. He has a 1.08 ERA this spring. He is right in line with the Jays opening day game.

Nick Fraze: Got the last out in the first, a strikeout.

Brendon Little: 1.1 innings, 2 walks and 1 k. 5.40 ERA.

Zach Pop: 1 inning, 2 hits, 1 k. 0.00.

Connor Cooke: 1.0, 1 hit, 1 walk, 1 k. 1.80.

Brandon Eisert: 1.0, clean, 2 strikeouts. 5.06.

Trevor Clifton: 1.0, 2 hits, 1 k. 0.00.

Hitters:

George Springer: 2 for 3, double. .333. He looks good at the plate lately, not so good on the basepaths, but I’m hoping that improves.

Bo Bichette: 1 for 3, steal. .433.

Justin Turner: 3 for 3, 2 RBI. .333.

Daulton Varsho: 2 for 3, 2 RBI. .364. Varsho... he looks like a good baseball player. He has power, speed, a great glove, everything you’d want. I’m hoping this year he’ll put it all together.

Alejandro Kirk: 2 for 3, RBI. .304. You shouldn’t read anything into spring stats, but he also looks good at the plate.

Kevin Kiermaier: 1 for 3, RBI, 2 k. .222.

Isiah Finer-Falefa: 0 for 2, walk, 2 k. .333.

Santiago Espinal: 1 for 2, 2 RBI, Double. .200.

Spencer Horwitz: 0 for 2, walk. ,077.

The Jays are 8-9 this spring after a terrible start.

Tomorrow the Jays host the Pirates. Chris Bassitt gets the start. It is a 1:00 pm start for you in the Eastern timezone.