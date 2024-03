I will be away from the keyboard most of Wednesday, so I won’t be around to put in the lineups.

Early in the spring, the Jays couldn’t seem to score, but that’s changed recently. They have scored 36 runs in the last four games. Everybody seems to be hitting the ball hard. It would be good if they can continue that into the season.

Chris Bassitt is making his third appearance of the spring. He has a 3.86 in 9.1 innings. He’s allowed 8 hits with no walks and 5 strikeouts.