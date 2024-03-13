 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Recap: Jays Beat Pirates

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Pirates 3 Blue Jays 10

I was concerned about the offence earlier in the spring, but now not so much.

Pitchers:

  • Chris Bassitt: 5.1 innings (73 pitches), 3 hits, 1 earned, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts, 1 home run. 3.07 ERA on the spring. He looks like he is ready for the season.
  • Trevor Richards: 1.2 innings, 2 hits, 1 earned, 1 walk, 2 k. 5.68.
  • Erik Swanson: 0.2, 1 hit, 1 earned, 2 walks. 5.40.
  • Luis Quinones: 0.1, k.
  • Hagen Danner: 1 inning, 2 hits, 3 strikeouts. 1.80.

Batters:

  • George Springer: 0 for 2, 2 walks, steal. .300.
  • Bo Bichette: 1 for 4, RBI, 1 k. .412.
  • Ernie Clement: 1 for 1, pinch ran for Bo. He made an error at short. .423.
  • Vladimir Guerrero: 1 for 2, walk. .381.
  • Justin Turner: 1 for 3, home run, 3 RBI. .333.
  • Daulton Varsho: 1 for 3, walk. .360.
  • Danny Jansen: 1 for 3. .217.
  • Kevin Kiermaier: 0 for 2 walk. .200.
  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 1 for 2, double, RBI, walk, k. .350.
  • Eduardo Escobar: 1 for 2, home run, 3 RBI, k. .103.
  • Cavan Biggio: 1 for 2, walk. .500.
  • Davis Schneider: 0 for 2, k. .200.

The Jays are now 9-9 on the spring.

Tomorrow, Bowden Francis (the odds-on favourite for the #5 spot in the rotation, gets the start in playing the Twins in Fort Myers. It is a 1:00 Eastern start again.

