Know Your Enemy: 2024 NL West Preview

With the Dodgers and Padres on their way to the Republic of Korea for a pair of games on Wednesday and Thursday, we’re officially in the shadow of the 2024 season. That means it’s time for our annual enemy previews, and the NL West is the logical place to start.

Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 Record: 100-62, 1st place by 16 games, swept by the Diamondbacks in the NLDS

2024 games vs. Blue Jays: April 26-28 in Toronto

The Dodgers have taken this division in 10 of the past 11 seasons, missing the 2021 division title by just 1.0 game to the Giants despite an incredible 106 wins. After an offseason that saw them commit to spending an unprecedented amount of money, it’s pretty hard to pick anyone else to dethrone the Dodgers.

Notable Stars

This team is swimming in superstars from top to bottom, with the newly acquired Shohei Ohtani leading the way. He joins an offense that finished third in baseball last season with a 116 wRC+, led by Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. However, the roster is more than just those three, as Will Smith, Max Muncy, and James Outman are mainstays in the lineup. They also brought in Teoscar Hernández to balance out the left-handed heavy group.

On the pitching side, after finishing in the middle of the pack with a 4.06 ERA and 4.23 FIP, the Dodgers brought in some reinforcements to their staff. They signed prized Japanese starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, traded for ace Tyler Glasnow, and brought in Canadian veteran James Paxton. Those three join Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone in what should be one of baseball’s best rotations. To start the season, their IL has a full starting rotation as well, with Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May and Emmet Sheehan all out for an extended time.

Upcoming Attractions

Despite sending out a few good players to bring in Glasnow, the Dodgers still have a strong farm system, ranking 8th on MLB.com’s list. Pitchers River Ryan, Gavin Stone, and Kyle Hurt are likely to come up and lend a hand this season while power-hitting outfielder Andy Pages likely gets a look in the outfield.

2024 Projections

Despite several additions to a 100-win team, the projection systems still have them as the second-best baseball team. Fangraphs sees a 93-69 record, while PECOTA has them at 100.6-61.4. They’re pretty much a lock to make the playoffs again in 2024, but they’re more like a World Series or Bust team this year.

Arizona Diamondbacks

2023 Record: 84-78, 2nd place and wild card berth, swept the Brewers in the Wild Card Series, swept the Dodgers in the NLDS, beat the Phillies 4-3 in the ALCS but fell to the Rangers in five games in the World Series.

2024 games vs Blue Jays: July 12-14 in Arizona

Last year was better than anyone could have expected for the Diamondbacks, making their way back to the World Series for the first time since winning it all as an infant franchise in 2001. Expecting that level of success in 2024 is a bit of a stretch, but they’re a solid team that will once again be exciting.

Notable Stars

As a Blue Jay fan, the first name that jumps out will be catcher Gabriel Moreno, the rising start sent to the Diamondbacks in exchange for Daulton Varsho last spring. Corbin Carroll is the biggest talent on the team, joining Moreno, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to form a solid offensive core. The Diamondbacks also brought in Joc Pederson, Eugenio Suárez, and Randal Grichuk to give them an offensive boost.

On the pitching side, Zac Gallen, Brandon Pfaadt, and Merrill Kelly head a strong rotation bolstered by free-agent addition Eduardo Rodriguez. Paul Sewald anchors the Bullpen, which is pretty much the same group that helped lead them to the World Series last season.

Upcoming Attractions

Shortstop Jordan Lawlar is poised to take over the shortstop position, likely sometime this season. Behind him, the Diamondbacks probably aren’t getting a lot of reinforcements from high-profile prospects this season. Nepo-baby Druw Jones will likely be a big talent once he arrives, but that likely isn’t in the cards this year.

2024 Projections

They’re projected to find their way back to the playoffs again this season, but their only likely way in is again via the wild card. Fangraphs sees an 83-79 record, while PECOTA has them at 85.4-76.6.

San Diego Padres

2023 Record: 82-80, third place, missing the playoffs by 2.0 games.

2024 games vs Blue Jays: April 19-21 in San Diego

Despite a strong collection of good players, the Padres continue to underperform, missing the playoffs again in 2023, even though they were projected for a top-of-the-division finish last season with a record-high payroll. They’ve brought it back down almost $100m to start the season this year, most notably letting Cy Young winner Blake Snell and star closer Josh Hader walk in free agency while trading away Juan Soto.

Notable Stars

Despite the notable exits, the Padres still have plenty of star power. Fernando Tatis Jr., now fully an outfielder after taking home a Gold Glove award in RF, leads the offense along with Xander Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado and Ha-Seong Kim. Bogaerts and Kim are set to switch positions this season, with Kim sliding back over to SS, a position he excelled at in 2022 after winning the Gold Glove award in 2023 at second base.

The pitching side is headed by holdovers Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove but has been upgraded quite well via trade. In the trade sending out Soto, the Padres brought in Michael King and Jhony Brito. Then yesterday they reportedly added White Sox’ ace Dylan Cease.

Their bullpen will be pretty much an entirely new group, with Robert Suarez and Tom Cosgrove being the only pitchers returning. With the turnover in the rotation as well, the Padres’ pitching coach will be looking at 9 or 10 new pitchers on his staff.

Upcoming Attractions

Top prospects Jackson Merrill and Ethan Salas are likely to be impact players at some in the coming years, but they’re not likely to have a whole lot of impact this season. All of their other top prospects are a bit further away.

2024 Projections

At the time of this writing, the projection systems haven’t been updated to include Cease, but Fangraphs has them at 82-80 while PECOTA has them at 79.9-82.1. With the addition of Cease, they should be very close to the Diamondbacks.

San Francisco Giants

2023 Record: 79-83, 4th place, 5 games out of the playoffs.

2024 games vs Blue Jays: July 9-11 in San Francisco

The Giants had a disappointing offseason before last year’s disappointing season, failing to reel in both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa before not winning more than lost for the sixth time in seven seasons. They finally got their man this offseason, though, signing Korean star Jung Hoo Lee to a 6-year, $113m deal.

Notable Stars

Lee wasn’t the only big name they brought in this offseason, either. They added Jorge Soler and Matt Chapman to an offense that ranked in the bottom 10 of wRC+ last year at 93. They’ll join Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr., Michael Conforto, and Mike Yastrzemski to hopefully push the offense into the top half of the league.

Former Blue Jays Robbie Ray (gone most of if not all of the year with Tommy John surgery) and Jordan Hicks were the big additions on the pitching side of things, and Hicks is going to get the opportunity to be a starting pitcher. Hicks will join the great Logan Webb in an otherwise very inexperienced rotation. Alex Cobb is recovering from hip surgery but could quickly return to action.

Upcoming Attractions

Top prospect Kyle Harrison is expected to start the season in the rotation. In contrast, shortstop prospect Marco Luciano is expected to get a lot of reps at the position in the Majors this season, although he may not break camp with the club. Behind those two, Landen Roupp and Carson Whisenhunt are also likely to see a bunch of time in the Majors this year.

2024 Projections

The Giants are projected to be right there with the Diamondbacks and Padres, fighting with them and a few other teams for the last couple of wild card spots. Fangraphs has them at an 81-81 projection, while PECOTA is a bit higher at 83.3-78.7.

Colorado Rockies

2023 Record: 59-103, last place, missing the playoffs by 25 games.

2024 games vs Blue Jays: April 12-14 in Toronto

The Rockies were one of four teams to lose 100 games last year, the first time in their 31-year history that they crossed that threshold. They are just one of two teams in baseball who have never won a division title, and they’re not going to change that fate any time soon. They’re likelier to lose 100 games for the next several seasons than compete for a division title.

Notable Stars

Despite their grim outlook, the Rockies do have their stars. Kris Bryant is set to start the third year of his extremely disappointing seven-year deal. Charlie Blackmon is back for another season, his 14th year suiting up for the Rockies. Nolan Jones, Brendan Rogers, and Ryan McMahon help round out the top half of a lineup that is going to look fairly strong in the mountain air.

On the pitching side of things, it is once again bleak. Kyle Freeland heads a rotation that is going to allow a lot of runs, while newcomers Cal Quantrill and Dakota Hudson are poised to see first hand the challenges of pitching high up in the mountains.

Upcoming Attractions

Adael Amador is one of the best prospects in the game and is likely to get at least a cup of coffee in the middle infield this season. Yanquiel Fernandez is a corner bat with a lot of power who could have a lot of fun in Colorado, but he’s probably not going to be an impact player this year.

2024 Projections

They’re going to be bad again, potentially the worst in baseball. Fangraphs gives them their worst projection, 64-98. PECOTA also sees them as the worst, with a 57.4-104.6 record.