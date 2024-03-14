Thursday Spring GameThread: Jays at Twins

And it isn’t on TV.....I should have looked earlier.

The Jays have a road spring game today, but the lineup is filled with interesting players.

There isn’t much news about the Jays. They tell us that Alek Manoah’s ‘cranky’ shoulder is feeling better, and he should throw a bullpen session next week. There is no chance he’ll make the opening-day roster, but hopefully, he’ll start building up innings in Buffalo soon after their season starts.

The Athletic has a story on nepotism in sports broadcasting, which we are seeing with the Blue Jays:

When Joe Buck talks to kids who want to become a sportscaster, he often falls back on an old joke. “My advice is to start with a famous father,” Buck told The Athletic.

I wonder if the idea of letting go of Ben Wagner was to open the spot for Dan’s son or if they picked Ben Shulman after firing Wagner.

Today’s lineup: