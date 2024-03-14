Quick Recap: Jays Beat Twins

Jays 5 Twins 1

The game wasn’t on TV, which disappointed me. A few players were on the bubble to make the team that played. I would have liked to have watched it. Oh well.

I’d have to guess that Bowden Francis has won the battle for the fifth starter job. He threw 6 innings, allowing just 4 hits and 1 unearned run, with no walks and 2 strikeouts. He threw 67 pitches, so he’s close to season-ready. He now has a 1.93 ERA.

And Wes Parsons pitched the last 3 innings, giving out 2 walks with a strikeout but no hits or runs. He got the save and has a 4.05 ERA this spring.

Again, the Jays scored some runs.

Santiago Espinal: 1 for 3, double, walk. .217.

Daniel Vogelbach: 0 for 4, 2 k. .174. He’s had a couple of 0 fors since we signed Votto.

Ernie Clement: 1 for 4. .400. He didn’t homer today, something is clearly wrong.

Davis Schneider: 1 for 3, RBI. .214. He’s been hitting well lately.

Nathan Lukes: 0 for 3, walk, k. .429.

Eduardo Escobar: 0 for 3, 2 k. .094.

Spencer Horwitz: 2 for 3, walk. .138.

Brian Serven: 1 for 3, home run, 2 RBI, k. .313. He has 3 home runs this spring. 3 home runs in 16 at-bats is pretty great.

Alan Roden: 0 for 3. .217.

The Jays are now 10-9 on the spring.

Tomorrow’s game is in Dunedin against the Tigers. And it is on TV.