Jansen Out With Wrist Fracture

Do you know the line ‘If I didn’t have bad luck, I wouldn’t have any luck at all’? Well, that’s Danny Jansen.

He’s out of the lineup with a fractured wrist. He was hit in the hand with a pitch earlier this week, and well, like what happens with Jansen, he has a fracture. The team says he will be out for a couple of weeks, but they are still evaluating it. So he’ll be starting the season on the IL.

The team has Brian Serven (he’s had three homers this spring) and Payton Henry, who they signed as non-roster players, but someone must be DFAed to make room for them. I’d guess that Wes Parson will be the unlucky one.

Jansen was hitting .217/.308/.435 with 1 home run this spring.

Joey Votto will be playing in Sunday’s game against the Phillies. That will be interesting to see.

Ben Nicholson-Smith has a story up about R.A. Dickey teaching the art of the knuckleball to some Blue Jays minor leaguers. The pitch has pretty much disappeared from the MLB. It is a tough pitch to learn and it is hard on catchers.