Jansen Out With Wrist Fracture

Do you know the line ‘If I didn’t have bad luck, I wouldn’t have any luck at all’? Well, that’s Danny Jansen.
He’s out of the lineup with a fractured wrist. He was hit in the hand with a pitch earlier this week, and well, like what happens with Jansen, he has a fracture. The team says he will be out for a couple of weeks, but they are still evaluating it. So he’ll be starting the season on the IL.
The team has Brian Serven (he’s had three homers this spring) and Payton Henry, who they signed as non-roster players, but someone must be DFAed to make room for them. I’d guess that Wes Parson will be the unlucky one.
Jansen was hitting .217/.308/.435 with 1 home run this spring.
Joey Votto will be playing in Sunday’s game against the Phillies. That will be interesting to see.
Ben Nicholson-Smith has a story up about R.A. Dickey teaching the art of the knuckleball to some Blue Jays minor leaguers. The pitch has pretty much disappeared from the MLB. It is a tough pitch to learn and it is hard on catchers.
Jordan Powell likes to have fun. He’s the type to get teammates together for an event and joke around in the locker room. The way he sees it, the baseball season’s just too long to be serious all the time.
Last year, though, wasn’t an especially fun time for Powell. His grandfather passed away, and the loss hit him hard. Plus, he was out of baseball. Not just out of affiliated baseball — the six-foot-two right-hander went undrafted — but out of baseball, period. The last team he’d played for, the independent Northern Colorado Owlz, released him.
“I was a stock righty,” he says now, smiling broadly. “Below-average curveball, below-average everything else. And everybody [else]’s throwing 99. I was like, ‘I’ve got to do something to get on a team.’”
