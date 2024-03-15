Friday Spring GameThread: Tigers @ Jays

The Jays are running out what might be their opening-day lineup, give or take. I’m likely to miss the first few innings but will see most of the game.
And Ricky Tiedemann gets the start.
Today's Lineups
|TIGERS
|BLUE JAYS
|Matt Vierling - CF
|George Springer - RF
|Andy Ibanez - LF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Kerry Carpenter - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Javier Baez - SS
|Justin Turner - DH
|Jake Rogers - DH
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Colt Keith - 2B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Dillon Dingler - C
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Keston Hiura - 1B
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B
|Buddy Kennedy - 3B
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Keider Montero - RHP
|Ricky Tiedemann - LHP
