 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Spring GameThread: Tigers @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays are running out what might be their opening-day lineup, give or take. I’m likely to miss the first few innings but will see most of the game.

And Ricky Tiedemann gets the start.

Today's Lineups

TIGERS BLUE JAYS
Matt Vierling - CF George Springer - RF
Andy Ibanez - LF Bo Bichette - SS
Kerry Carpenter - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Javier Baez - SS Justin Turner - DH
Jake Rogers - DH Daulton Varsho - LF
Colt Keith - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C
Dillon Dingler - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Keston Hiura - 1B Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B
Buddy Kennedy - 3B Cavan Biggio - 2B
Keider Montero - RHP Ricky Tiedemann - LHP

More From Bluebird Banter

Loading comments...