Quick Recap: Jays Lose to Tigers

Tigers 9 Jays 6

For a loss, that went about as well as you could ask.

Ricky Tiedeman looked good. He did tire near the end of his time on the mound, but you could see why he is a big prospect.

Yimi Garcia looked good (1.1 clean), as did Chad Green (1.1 clean with 2 strikeouts). And Genisis Cabrera was great as well (2 innings!, 1 hit, 2 k).

Tim Mayza had a tough time. The broadcast team suggested that he warmed up and then had to wait around (while the Jays scored some runs). I don’t get worried about one bad outing. We’ve hit the time when pitchers sometimes have that dead arm thing. And Mason Fluharty had a very rough time, giving up 4 hits, 4 earned, 1 walk, 2 home runs, 1 k, and allowed 2 inherited runs to score.

Nate Pearson walked 2 (and hit a batter, but that batter wasn’t given first base, I guess the umpire missed it), but got out of the inning with a k.

Let’s go through the hitters:

Springer: 1 for 2, homer (second of the spring), RBI, walk. .318.

Bo Bichette: 1 for 2, walk. .417.

Vlad: 2 for 3, home run (his second of the spring), 4 RBI. .417.

Justin Turner: 0 for 3, 2 k. .296.

Daulton Varsho: 1 for 3. .357.

Kirk: 3 for 3, double, RBI. .385.

Kevin Kiermaier: 0 for 3, 3 k. .174. He hasn’t impressed this spring, but then he doesn’t have to, he’s a vet, he just needs to get his swings in.

IKF: 0 for 3, 2 k. .304. He had a rough day, but he’s been hitting well.

Cavan Biggio: 0 for 2, walk. .417.

Tomorrow the Jays go to Tampa to play the Yankees. After that, there is a Jays vs. Yankees prospects game.