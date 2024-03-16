GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

There are actually two games today. The Jays play the Yankees at 1:00 Eastern, and then they have a Spring Breakout game, Jays and Yankees again, but a prospects game. The second game is scheduled to start at 4:00 Eastern, but that will depend on when the first game finishes.

Palol Espino will start the regular spring game (Kevin Gausman threw batting practice instead of pitching in the game. If all goes well, he should make a start next week but will likely be limited to 2-3 innings).

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES George Springer - RF DJ LeMahieu - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Juan Soto - DH Justin Turner - DH Anthony Volpe - SS Daulton Varsho - LF Giancarlo Stanton - RF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Ben Rortvedt - C Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B Oscar Gonzalez - LF Cavan Biggio - 1B Jahmai Jones - 2B Ernie Clement - 2B Greg Allen - CF Payton Henry - C Jeter Downs - 3B Paolo Espino - RHP Luis Gil - RHP

The roster for the second game is (the game is listed to be on Sportsnet (likely with the YES broadcast):

PITCHERS

Brandon Barriera, LHP

Adam Macko, LHP

Kendry Rojas, LHP

Landen Maroudis, RHP

Yosver Zulueta, RHP

CJ Van Eyk, RHP

Connor Cooke, RHP

Fernando Perez, RHP

Ian Churchill, RHP

CATCHERS

Phil Clarke, C

Edward Duran, C

Maykel Minoso, C

INFIELDERS

Arjun Nimmala, SS

Leo Jimenez, SS

Addison Barger, 3B

Josh Kasevich, SS

Damiano Palmegiani, 3B

Spencer Horwitz, 1B

Tucker Toman, SS

Manuel Beltre, SS

Sam Shaw, 2B

OUTFIELDERS

Alan Roden, OF

Enmanuel Bonilla, OF

Jace Bohrofen, OF

Yhoangel Aponte, OF

Dasan Brown, OF

Gabriel Martinez, OF

I noticed that Orelvis Martinez is missing from that list. But getting to see Arjun Nimmala is a big deal to me.