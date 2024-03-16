GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

There are actually two games today. The Jays play the Yankees at 1:00 Eastern, and then they have a Spring Breakout game, Jays and Yankees again, but a prospects game. The second game is scheduled to start at 4:00 Eastern, but that will depend on when the first game finishes.
Palol Espino will start the regular spring game (Kevin Gausman threw batting practice instead of pitching in the game. If all goes well, he should make a start next week but will likely be limited to 2-3 innings).
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|YANKEES
|George Springer - RF
|DJ LeMahieu - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Juan Soto - DH
|Justin Turner - DH
|Anthony Volpe - SS
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Giancarlo Stanton - RF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Ben Rortvedt - C
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B
|Oscar Gonzalez - LF
|Cavan Biggio - 1B
|Jahmai Jones - 2B
|Ernie Clement - 2B
|Greg Allen - CF
|Payton Henry - C
|Jeter Downs - 3B
|Paolo Espino - RHP
|Luis Gil - RHP
The roster for the second game is (the game is listed to be on Sportsnet (likely with the YES broadcast):
PITCHERS
Brandon Barriera, LHP
Adam Macko, LHP
Kendry Rojas, LHP
Landen Maroudis, RHP
Yosver Zulueta, RHP
CJ Van Eyk, RHP
Connor Cooke, RHP
Fernando Perez, RHP
Ian Churchill, RHP
CATCHERS
Phil Clarke, C
Edward Duran, C
Maykel Minoso, C
INFIELDERS
Arjun Nimmala, SS
Leo Jimenez, SS
Addison Barger, 3B
Josh Kasevich, SS
Damiano Palmegiani, 3B
Spencer Horwitz, 1B
Tucker Toman, SS
Manuel Beltre, SS
Sam Shaw, 2B
OUTFIELDERS
Alan Roden, OF
Enmanuel Bonilla, OF
Jace Bohrofen, OF
Yhoangel Aponte, OF
Dasan Brown, OF
Gabriel Martinez, OF
I noticed that Orelvis Martinez is missing from that list. But getting to see Arjun Nimmala is a big deal to me.
