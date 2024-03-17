 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday GameThread

We have split-squad games today.

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Spring Training-New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

I might miss the first inning of today’s games. We had a night last night, and I have to drive my wife to pick up her car.

It is a split-squad game day—two games for the price of one.

One is in Clearwater vs the Phillies. This game is on MLB TV, if you want to watch two games simultaneously. Joey Votto is playing in this one. Jose Berrios is the starting pitcher.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS PHILLIES
Ernie Clement - 2B Kyle Schwarber - DH
Joey Votto - 1B Trea Turner - SS
Alejandro Kirk - C J.T. Realmuto - C
Daniel Vogelbach - DH Bryson Stott - 2B
Davis Schneider - LF Whit Merrifield - LF
Santiago Espinal - SS Jake Cave - 1B
Nathan Lukes - CF Cristian Pache - CF
Eduardo Escobar - 3B Jordan Luplow - RF
Alan Roden - RF Rodolfo Castro - 3B
Jose Berrios - RHP Zack Wheeler - RHP

The other game is on Sportsnet from Dunedin. This one has Yariel Rodriguez starting and has many of the regulars playing.

Today's Lineups

TWINS BLUE JAYS
Edouard Julien - 2B George Springer - RF
Brooks Lee - SS Bo Bichette - SS
Alex Kirilloff - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Matt Wallner - LF Justin Turner - DH
Trevor Larnach - RF Daulton Varsho - LF
Jose Miranda - DH Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Niko Goodrum - 3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 3B
Michael Helman - CF Cavan Biggio - 2B
Patrick Winkel - C Brian Serven - C
Jorge Alcala - RHP Yariel Rodriguez - RHP

