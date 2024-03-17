Quick Recaps: Jays Win One, Tie One

Two games, two recaps.

Twins 4 Blue Jays 9

The one that was on Sportsnet out of Dunedin. The Jays gave us lots of offence in this one.

Pitchers:

Yariel Rodriguez: Pitched 2 innings in his first spring game. 1 hit, a home run, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts. He looked pretty good. He has little pauses in his windup, keeping the batters from getting their timing. It sounds like he’ll start the season in Buffalo and build up to 5 innings before they consider bringing him to Toronto.

Matt White: 3.1 innings, 2 hits, 3 earned, 3 walks, 4 strikeouts. 5.84. Had good and bad moments. He continues to throw hard, but is missing the zone too much. He threw 70 pitches in his 3.1.

Nate Pearson: 1.1, 1 hit, 3 strikeouts. 5.14. He impressed. I’d love him to make the team.

Eric Pardinho: 2 clean innings, 2 k.

Hitters:

George Springer: 2 for 3, 3 RBI, home run (#3 on the spring). .357 on the spring.

Bo Bichette: 1 for 3. .405.

Vladimir Guerrero: 2 for 3, RBI, k. .444.

Justin Turner: 0 for 3, k. .250.

Daulton Varsho: 0 for 3, k. .364.

Kevin Kiermaier: 2 for 2, 2 home runs (3 for the spring), 2 RBI, 1 walk. .214.

IKF: 1 for 3, k. .321.

Cavan Biggio: 0 for 2, walk, 2 k. .353. They dodged an up-and-in pitch that could have hit him in the head.

Brian Serven: 0 for 2, walk, k. .278. I think he’s won the batter to fill Jansen’s spot.

Blue Jays 5 Phillies 5

A spring tie.

Pitchers:

Jose Berrios: 4.2 innings, 6 hits, 1 earned, 3 unearned, 0 walks, 2 k. Three runs scored because of his error on a popup. He looked ok. 1.38.

Trevor Richards: 2.0, 2 hits, 1 earned, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts. 5.40. He had a nice outing.

Hayden Juenger: 2 innings, 1 hit, 3 k. 3.52.

Batters:

Ernie Clement: 1 for 4, home runs (third), 1 k. .361.

Joey Votto: 1 for 1, home run, hit the top of the wall and went over. Apparently he rolled his ankle on bat in the dugout, but he’s ok.

Glenn Santiago: 0 for 1. He came out of the game after a swipe tag at first base on a runner coming down the line. It didn’t look good. I'm not sure what the injury is, but I’m guessing he won’t be playing for a while.

Alejandro Kirk: 1 for 3, RBI, double. .379.

Daniel Vogobach: 2 for 3, double. .214.

Davis Schneider: 0 for 3. .188. Clement is having a much better spring. I don’t know if Davis has a guaranteed spot on the roster, but I’d like to see him hit better.

Santiago Espinal: 0 for 3, k. .214. He’s also not hitting. He doesn’t have a spot on the active roster if I ran the club

Nathan Lukes: 0 for 3. .394. I’d like him to have a spot on the opening-day roster.

Eduardo Escobar: 1 for 3, 2 k. .132. Speaking of guys who haven’t played themselves onto the roster.

Alan Roden: 1 for 1, walk. .250.

So a win and a tie. Not too bad. The Jays are 11-11.

The next game is Tuesday, with the Orioles coming to Dunedin. Chris Bassitt starts. We get a rare spring off-day tomorrow.