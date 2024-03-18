Better Know Your Blue Jays 40-Man: Erik Swanson

Erik Swanson is a 29-year-old right-handed reliever.

The Blue Jays picked him up in a trade from the Mariners, along with minor leaguer Adam Macko, in exchange for Teoscar Hernandez. I have always hated trading everyday players for relievers, but such is life.

Hernandez played 160 games for the M’s, hitting .258/.305/.435 with 26 home runs. Baseball reference has him at a 2.1 WAR last year. Now he’s a Dodger.

Macko made 20 starts for the Vancouver Canadians. He had a 4.49 ERA, with 76 hits, 40 walks and 106 strikeouts in 86 innings.

Swanson became an important part of our bullpen. He pitched in 69 games with a 2.97 ERA, 4 saves and 29 holds (leading the team). Batters hit .217/.280/.358 against him. And he was pretty much as good against LHB (.610 OPS) and RHB (.660 OPS).

He threw a splitter (47.5% of the time), four-seam fastball (93.7 mph, 34.6%), slider (14.8%) and a few cutters (3.0%).

Unfortunately, Erik had a slow start to spring training when his son, Toby, was hit by a truck. It looks like his son is recovering. Fortunately, Erik doesn’t have to build up to throwing 6 innings at a time. He’s thrown 1.2 innings in spring games, allowing 1 hit and 2 walks, with a strikeout and a balk.

PECOTA figures he will pitch in 52 games, with 20 holds and a 3.90 ERA (I’m taking the under).

ZiPS: 61 games, with a 3.60 ERA.

Steamer: 64 games with a 3.83 ERA.

