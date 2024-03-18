Know Your Enemy: 2024 NL Central

With no standout team, this will be a division that will be fighting with each other for a division title and the virtually guaranteed spot in the Wild Card Series as the worst division winner. It should be a tight fight all the way through.

Milwaukee Brewers

2023 Record: 92-70, swept by the Diamondbacks in the Wild Card Series.

2024 games vs Blue Jays: June 10-12 in Milwaukee.

Notable Stars

While he’s no longer the perennial MVP candidate, Christian Yelich is still a good player and is the biggest name on this list. Behind Yelich are catcher William Contreras and the soon-to-be-departed Willy Adames. The Brewers brought in the Rhys Hoskins and Gary Sánchez to try and bolster the offense, but it’s fairly unlikely this is an offensive group that can even make it to the middle of the pack.

The Brewers traded away their yearly Cy Young candidate in Corbin Burnes, and have lost star reliever Devin Williams for at least half the season. Also on the IL are starting pitchers Wade Miley and Brandon Woodruff. All of that is to say that this is a lot weaker pitching staff than last year, lacking in the star power it had previously.

Upcoming Attractions

Jackson Chourio is the big name here, as the outfielder is one of the biggest prospects in the game. He also recently signed a mega-extension despite not making it to the big leagues. He will this year though, likely breaking camp with the club in CF.

Aside from Chourio, the Brewers are likely to get contributions from catcher Jeferson Quero, infielder Joey Ortiz (who came over from Baltimore in the Burnes deal) and pitcher Robert Gasser.

2024 Projections

Despite winning the division last year, the outlook doesn’t look good for the Brewers this year. Fangraphs projects them to an 80-82 record while PECOTA is pretty much right there as well giving them 79.5-82.5 projection.

Chicago Cubs

2023 Record: 83-79, 9 games behind first, 1 game out of wild card.

2024 games vs Blue Jays: August 16-18 in Chicago

Notable Stars

The Cubs managed to bring back Cody Bellinger after he had a great bounceback season in 2023. He’ll be reunited with a strong top of the lineup that includes Ian Happ, Seiya Suzuki, Christopher Morel and Dansby Swanson. Nico Hoerner had a great first year moving over to second base, teaming up with Swanson to take home the Gold Glove award on both sides of second base. Ian Happ also received the award for his work in LF last year.

The Cubs won the bidding on Shota Imanaga, bringing him in to join Justin Steele and veteran Kyle Hendricks in what could be a strong rotation. Former Blue Jays Julian Merryweather and Mark Leiter Jr. managed to have breakout seasons in the bullpen last year, and if they can repeat, the Cubs should have a strong bullpen as well.

Upcoming Attractions

The Cubs should see a few high profile prospects getting some meaningful playing time this year. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the list, although he is likely not breaking camp with the club. Jordan Wicks seems likely to land a rotation spot to start the year, while Ben Brown is likely to be shortly behind. Outfielders Kevin Alcántara and Canadian Owen Caissie look to be mid-season reinforcements if the Cubs are in need.

2024 Projections

Fangraphs has them finishing second in the division at 82-80, right in line with PECOTA’s 82.1-79.9.

Cincinnati Reds

2023 Record: 82-80, 10 games behind first, 2 games behind wild card.

2024 games vs Blue Jays: August 19-21 in Toronto.

Notable Stars

The Reds have officially moved into the post-Votto era, entering a season for the first time since 2002 without the Canadian first baseman in their system. Youngster Elly De La Cruz made some headlines last year after an electric debut, but struggled as the season wore on. The offense will be headed by some promising young players including Spencer Steer, Jake Fraley and Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Will Benson. Former Rookie of the Year Jonathan India has been relegated to mostly DH duties, while newcomer Jeimer Candelario looks to be a solid bat in the middle of the lineup.

The rotation has a lot of promise for the Reds this season, with the trio of Hunter Greene, Graham Ashcraft and Andrew Abbott being joined by veterans Frankie Montas and Nick Martinez. Alexis Díaz looks to lead a bullpen that is likely to see a lot of turnover throughout the season.

Upcoming Attractions

Noelvi Marte was poised to be a big part of the Reds 2024 infield, but he has since been suspended 80 games for drug use. He’ll be back mid-season and pushing for a roster spot then.

Lyon Richardson is the only other prospect of note that would be expected to contribute much this season, and that hinges on him being able to get his erratic control under control.

2024 Projections

The projection systems aren’t super high on the Reds this year, with Fangraphs seeing a 79-83 record while PECOTA is a little lower at 77.4-84.6.

Pittsburgh Pirates

2023 Record: 76-86, 16 games behind first.

2024 games vs Blue Jays: May 31, June 1-2 in Toronto.

Notable Stars

Looking left is where you’ll find the star power on this team, with Gold Glove winning Ke’Bryan Hayes at 3B, the towering Oneil Cruz at SS and left fielder Bryan Reynolds forming a formidable trio at the top of the Pirates lineup. Pirate legend Andrew McCutchen looks to hit in the middle of this lineup, which isn’t as comforting to fans as it was 10 years ago, although he was still an above average bat this past season. Meanwhile, former top prospect Henry Davis looks poised to have a breakout season in his sophomore campaign behind the plate.

The Pirates brought in lefties Martín Pérez and Marco Gonzales to bring some veteran stability to a rotation that includes Mitch Keller and a bunch of question marks. In the bullpen they’ve added noted POS Aroldis Chapman to join David Bednar at the back of a decent bullpen.

Upcoming Attractions

Uber-prospect Paul Skenes is close to being ready to take the reins in the rotation, but not likely to start the year. Ditto for Quinn Priester and Mike Burrows.

2024 Projections

Both Fangraphs and PECOTA have the Pirates at the bottom of the division, giving out projections of 77-85 and 71.8-90.2.

St. Louis Cardinals

2023 Record: 71-91, 21 games behind first.

2024 games vs Blue Jays: September 13-15 in Toronto.

Notable Stars

Despite having a strong group of players, the Cardinals fell flat last year. Many of those stars are back again this season, including Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras. Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar will open the season on the IL, giving the Cardinals several pre-arbitration players the opportunity to shine.

On the pitching side, the Cardinals brought veterans Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn and Sonny Gray in to bolster the staff headed by Miles Mikolas, Steven Matz and Zack Thompson. In the bullpen, flamethrower Ryan Helsley anchors what should be a good bullpen.

Upcoming Attractions

With the injury to Edman, Masyn Winn has a chance to start the year as the team’s shortstop. Gordon Graceffo, Tink Hence and Tekoah Roby provide some high upside arms behind the veteran rotation, and could find some time in the bullpen this year as well.

2024 Projections

Despite a disappointing 2023 season that saw them finish last, projections systems still buy into this team, giving them top billing in the NL Central with an 83-79 record from Fangraphs and an 84.4-77.6 record from PECOTA.