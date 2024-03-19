Better Know Your Blue Jays 40-Man: Justin Turner

John Turner was Prime Minister of Canada for almost 3 months in 1884. Before that, he held several positions in Pierre Trudeau’s and Lester Pearson’s governments and, for a time, dated (and almost married) Princess Margaret. He died in September 2020, which makes it interesting that the Jays signed him to DH.

Whoops they signed Justin Turner.......The Jays signed Justin Turner, a 39-year-old right-handed hitting DH (who could play first base or stand at third base and perhaps second in an emergency). He’s making $13 million this year, with $1.5 in incentives.

Last year, he played for the Red Sox, hitting .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs in 146 games. In the last three seasons, his batting averages have been .278, .278 and .276, and his on-base and slugging numbers have been almost equally consistent. We could take it as a good sign.

Buck keeps telling us he is a run producer, but he hasn’t driven in 100 runs in his career (his high was 96, which he managed last year). I’m not huge on the idea of run producers. RBI numbers depend, to a large degree, on the people batting in front of a player.

As a hitter, he came into his own in his 30s:

In his 20s: 427 games, 281/.344/395 with 15 home runs.

In his 30s: 1112 games, .290/.369/.485 with 172 home runs.

Players who become stars in their 30s tend to age well. The $13 million question is whether Justin will continue to age well at 39.

PECOTA: 145 games, 17 home runs, .263/.338/.415.

ZiPS: 123 games, 15 home runs, .260/.337/.412.

Steamer: 126 games, 16 home runs, .257/.330/.411.

Poll If the over/under on Turner’s home runs is 16 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 85% Over (66 votes)

14% Under (11 votes) 77 votes total Vote Now

Poll If the over/under on Turner’s games played at third is 10 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 46% Over (36 votes)

53% Under (42 votes) 78 votes total Vote Now