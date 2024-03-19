TACO STAND – STRIKEOUT STRAP

Welcome to the Taco Stand, a tongue-in-cheek look at the Blue Jays, Baseball, and other topics I tangentially connect to the two. In this edition, I counter the idea of returning the Home Run Jacket with an infinitely superior idea: The Strikeout Strap.

Sure, kids today are all about positive reinforcement. Like the seminal poet Cyndi Lauper once said, “Vladdies just want to have fun.” Do something good and get a pat on the back. Do something poorly, get a pat on the head. Everyone’s a winner! At least you tried! Well, allow me to curmudgeonly declare that that is a load of hooey! Here’s an idea: how about you do the dang job you’re paid millions of dollars to do, huh pal??? And, well, if you’re in a slump what better way to motivate breaking out of it than the threat of corporal punishment?

That’s right, I think the Blue Jays should be pioneers and be the first team to adopt The Strikeout Strap. It doesn’t even have to be just for whiffs, either. Go down swinging? That’s a paddling. Hit into a double play? That’s a paddling. Airmail a throw 10 feet over Vlad’s head? That’s a paddling. Fail to make any meaningful front-office moves during an off-season? Boy howdy, that’s a paddling! Even the schneidiest of schneids can be cured when the alternative is to layer the bench with ice packs.

Now, I can hear the more faint-hearted among us decrying this innovative practice, perhaps calling it barbaric. It’ll deter free agents from wanting to sign. It’ll prevent homegrown talent from signing extensions. And yeah, some of the softies out there might get scared away. But we can be certain that the ones that remain will be real Manly Men. You know, the kind that wear tights. Soft, satiny ones that help alleviate their bruised backsides. Possibly with little aloe pockets sewn in.

Or maybe just listen to Vlad and bring back the dang Home Run Jacket. That might work, too. How about it, dear Banterers? Are you Team Carrot or Team Stick? Let me know in the comments below.