Tuesday GameThread: Orioles @ Blue Jays

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Orioles visit Dunedin today. And we get several of the Jays regulars.

There are a few bits of news:

  • Jordan Romano has elbow inflammation. He’ll sit out the next three days and then start up again. The MRI shows no damage.
  • Erik Swanson has tightness in his right forearm. Again, no damage was found. He will get a couple of days off. It is that time of spring.
  • Joey Votto is taking BP today, but his ankle is sore. He might also not play for a couple of days.
  • Jose Berrios will be the opening-day starter.
  • The Sun has a story about Votto walking back the ‘I don’t give a rat’s ass about Canadian baseball’ statement he made.
  • And some players are unhappy with the management of the Players Association.

Lineups:

Today's Lineups

ORIOLES BLUE JAYS
Jackson Holliday - 2B George Springer - RF
Adley Rutschman - C Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Jordan Westburg - SS Bo Bichette - SS
Colton Cowser - CF Justin Turner - 1B
Tyler Nevin - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF
Kyle Stowers - LF Alejandro Kirk - C
Coby Mayo - 3B Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Heston Kjerstad - RF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 2B
Connor Norby - DH Cavan Biggio - 3B
Cole Irvin - LHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

