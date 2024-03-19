Tuesday GameThread: Orioles @ Blue Jays

The Orioles visit Dunedin today. And we get several of the Jays regulars.
There are a few bits of news:
- Jordan Romano has elbow inflammation. He’ll sit out the next three days and then start up again. The MRI shows no damage.
- Erik Swanson has tightness in his right forearm. Again, no damage was found. He will get a couple of days off. It is that time of spring.
- Joey Votto is taking BP today, but his ankle is sore. He might also not play for a couple of days.
- Jose Berrios will be the opening-day starter.
- The Sun has a story about Votto walking back the ‘I don’t give a rat’s ass about Canadian baseball’ statement he made.
- And some players are unhappy with the management of the Players Association.
Lineups:
|ORIOLES
|BLUE JAYS
|Jackson Holliday - 2B
|George Springer - RF
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Jordan Westburg - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Colton Cowser - CF
|Justin Turner - 1B
|Tyler Nevin - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Kyle Stowers - LF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Coby Mayo - 3B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Heston Kjerstad - RF
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 2B
|Connor Norby - DH
|Cavan Biggio - 3B
|Cole Irvin - LHP
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
