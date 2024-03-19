Tuesday GameThread: Orioles @ Blue Jays

The Orioles visit Dunedin today. And we get several of the Jays regulars.

There are a few bits of news:

Jordan Romano has elbow inflammation. He’ll sit out the next three days and then start up again. The MRI shows no damage.

Erik Swanson has tightness in his right forearm. Again, no damage was found. He will get a couple of days off. It is that time of spring.

Joey Votto is taking BP today, but his ankle is sore. He might also not play for a couple of days.

Jose Berrios will be the opening-day starter.

The Sun has a story about Votto walking back the ‘I don’t give a rat’s ass about Canadian baseball’ statement he made.

And some players are unhappy with the management of the Players Association.

Lineups: