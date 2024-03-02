Saturday Bantering: Manoah Out With Sore Shoulder

The Jays tell us that Alek Manoah has some shoulder soreness. The MRI showed no structural damage, but he won’t be throwing for a few days. It might mean he won’t be ready for the start of the season. From Keegan Matheson’s story:

“He was throwing and said that it feels a bit cranky, so we wanted to be extra careful at this point,” Schneider said.

And Yariel Rodriguez has had back spasms but will throw a bullpen session today. He will be brought along slowly, but they still hope he’ll be ready to open the season with the team, and pitch ‘multiple innings’.

If Manoah can’t start the season, Bowden Francis will likely get a shot at starting. Or Mitch White. Chad Dallas and Paolo Espino are also possibilities.

It would be nice to see the Jays score a few runs in a spring game soon. Today they lost 6-2 to the Braves.

Batters:

George Springer: 0 for 1, walk.

Vlad Guerrero: 0 for 3, k.

Justin Turner: 0 for 1, 2 walks, k.

Bo Bichette: 1 for 3, K.

Danny Jansen: 1 for 3, double, RBI, k.

Kevin Keirmaier: 1 for 2.

IKF: 0 for 1, walk.

Eduardo Escobar: 0 for 2, k.

Will Robertson: 0 for 1, walk.

Pitchers:

Chris Bassitt: 3 innings, 3 hits, 3 earned, k, home run.

Yosver Zulueta: 1 inning, 1 walk.

Bowden Francis: 2.1 innings, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts.

Zach Pop: 0.2 innings, clean.

Brendon Little: 0.2 innings, 1 hit, 3 walks, 3 earned, 2 k.

Eric Pardinho: 0.1.

Nate Pearson: 1 inning, 1 hit, 1 k.

It is only a few games into the spring schedule, but I don’t know how our new offensive coordinator is helping. We had just 6 hits today. They had 10 hits yesterday, but then there weren’t many regulars in the lineup. 4 hits on Thursday.

I guess we’ll see how things go as the spring goes on.