Spring GameThread: Jays @ Braves

The Jays are travelling to North Port, Florida, to face the Braves.

Bowden Francis gets the start for the Jays. Braves have TBD listed.

The Jays added a pitcher yesterday. Mike Mayers signed a minor league contract and was invited to the major league camp.

Last year, he made 6 appearances for the Royals. His best season was 2021, when he pitched in 72 games for the Dodgers, posting a 3.84 ERA, 26 walks, and 90 strikeouts in 75 innings.

Career, he’s played in 8 MLB seasons, in 204 games, 8 starts with a 5.21 ERA. He’s a 32-year-old righthander. In his career, he’s averaged 94.7 mph on his fastball. And throws a slider, sinker, change, cutter and curve.

The Dodgers and Padres started the 2024 MLB season in Seoul, Korea. The Dodger won 5-2

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani each went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Teoscer Hernandez had a single and scored. Former Jay Daniel Hudson got the win.

The Jays brought a surprising number of regulars on the trip: