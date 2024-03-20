Spring GameThread: Jays @ Braves

The Jays are travelling to North Port, Florida, to face the Braves.
Bowden Francis gets the start for the Jays. Braves have TBD listed.
The Jays added a pitcher yesterday. Mike Mayers signed a minor league contract and was invited to the major league camp.
Last year, he made 6 appearances for the Royals. His best season was 2021, when he pitched in 72 games for the Dodgers, posting a 3.84 ERA, 26 walks, and 90 strikeouts in 75 innings.
Career, he’s played in 8 MLB seasons, in 204 games, 8 starts with a 5.21 ERA. He’s a 32-year-old righthander. In his career, he’s averaged 94.7 mph on his fastball. And throws a slider, sinker, change, cutter and curve.
The Dodgers and Padres started the 2024 MLB season in Seoul, Korea. The Dodger won 5-2
Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani each went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Teoscer Hernandez had a single and scored. Former Jay Daniel Hudson got the win.
The Jays brought a surprising number of regulars on the trip:
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|BRAVES
|Ernie Clement - LF
|Ronald Acuna - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Ozzie Albies - 2B
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Austin Riley - 3B
|Daniel Vogelbach - DH
|Matt Olson - 1B
|Davis Schneider - 2B
|Marcell Ozuna - DH
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS
|Michael Harris - CF
|Eduardo Escobar - 3B
|Sean Murphy - C
|Nathan Lukes - RF
|Orlando Arcia - SS
|Brian Serven - C
|Jarred Kelenic - LF
|Bowden Francis - RHP
|Raisel Iglesias - RHP
