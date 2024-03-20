Quick Recap: Jays Lose To Braves

Jays 9 Braves 10

The good news was that Bowden Francis looked pretty good, especially early. He gave up 4 hits, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, and a home run in 4.2 innings. There were 4 earned runs against but 2 of them scored after he left the game. Zach Pop allowed both the runners he inherited to score. I was impressed by Bowden. He has a 3.38 ERA this spring.

After that, the pitchers didn’t impress:

Pop: 2 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, no outs. 4.76.

Brendon Little: 0.2, 1 k. 8.53.

Nate Pearson: 0.2, 1 hit, 1 earned, 1 walk, 1 k. 5.87. His first outing was terrible, sine then he’s been better.

Wes Parsons: 2, 3 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 3 walks, 1 k. 4.32. He came out and then went back for the ninth, getting to take the loss. He doesn’t impress me.

Nolan Long: 0.2, 1 k.

Hitters:

Ernis Clement: 2 for 4, triple, steal. .375. He played left and made a couple of nice catchers. .375.

Vlad: 1 for 1, home run, walk. .467.

Daulton Varsho: 0 for 4, 2 k. .333. This is the first game I’ve seen where he didn’t hit. He also made a bad throw home from center.

Daniel Vogelbach: 1 for 3, walk, home run. .226.

Davis Schneider: 0 for 3, k. .171. He also made a bad throwing error on an easy ground ball. If spring means anything to the front office, he won’t be making the team, but then his 35 games last year might mean more.

Rafael Lantigua: 1 for 1, home run, walk, 2 RBI. .217. He also made an error at second base.

IKF: 1 for 3, k. He was ‘caught stealing second, but I thought he was safe. .324.

Arjun Nimmala: 1 for 1, home run, walk. He had two very good at-bats.

Eduardo Escobar: 0 for 3, k. .122. Another who isn’t playing himself onto the team.

Nathan Lukes: 3 for 3, double (replays showed he was out at second). He also had a little league home run. Infield single, the pitcher threw it into right field. Acuña threw wide of third, trying to get him there. .444. If anyone can play himself onto the team, it is Lukes (and Clement).

Brian Serven: 0 for 3. .238. He looks to be the favourite to fill in for Jansen.

The Jays are now 11-13 on the spring.

Tomorrow, the Jays will go to Bradenton to play the Pirates. Ricky Tiedemann gets the start, his third of the spring.