Know Your Enemy: 2024 NL East Preview

The NL East featured 3 playoff teams last year, but doing so again might be tough with this group. First place and last place are all but guaranteed at this point, while there will be some fighting for the middle three spots.

Atlanta Braves

2023 Season: 104-58, first place, lost in the NLDS 3-1 to the Phillies.

2024 vs Blue Jays: September 6-8 in Atlanta.

Notable Stars

There is a lot of star power on this team, but none greater than reigning NL MVP and 40-70 man Ronald Acuña Jr. The 26 year old is supported by Matt Olson, fresh off a very under the radar 54 home run season, plus Austin Riley, Sean Murphy, Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris and Marcell Ozuna, all of whom put up at least 3 fWAR last season. As a team, they tied the Major League record with 307 home runs while their 125 team wRC+ is the highest single season mark of any team post-integration.

On the pitching side, the star power isn’t quite as big, but the rotation is very strong. Supporting the young fireballer Spencer Strider are Max Fried, Charlie Morton, Chris Sale and Reynaldo López. The bullpen is strong too, with Raisel Iglesias set to act as closer after a pretty good group of middle relievers including AJ Minter, Joe Jiménez, Pierce Johnson and Aaron Bummer.

Upcoming Attractions

The Braves don’t have much for high profile position players ready to make an impact, but they do have a trio of pitchers who are likely to contribute this year. Dylan Dodd and AJ Smith-Shawver both made their Major League debuts last year but retain their prospect status, while Hurston Waldrep is poised to make his debut this season. All three are likely to get a decent amount of time in the big leagues this year.

2024 Projections

It’s tough not to pick the Braves as the best team in baseball at this point. Fangraphs agrees, giving them their highest pre-season projection at 97-65. PECOTA has them just behind the Dodgers, but at a remarkable 101.0-61.0.

Philadelphia Phillies

2023 Season: 90-72, first wild card team, beat the Braves 3-1 in NLDS, lost NLCS to Diamondbacks 4-3.

2024 vs Blue Jays: May 7 and 8 in Philadelphia, September 3 and 4 in Toronto.

Notable Stars

Bryce Harper, first baseman is now a permanent thing, but he’s still a menace with the bat. He’s joined in a strong lineup by Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, JT Realmuto, Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm. Nick Castellanos bounced back last season after an atrocious 2023, so he’s probably back to being good.

Upcoming Attractions

Andrew Painter is one of the highest rated prospects in all of baseball, but he hasn’t pitched for a while now. He’s not likely to make it to the Majors this year unless his return to action this season goes really well. The only high rated prosect likely to make noise at the Major League level this year is Mick Abel.

2024 Projections

Fangraphs has them getting back to the playoffs this year as a wild card team, giving them an 85-77 projection. PECOTA is right there as well, at 84.4-77.6.

Miami Marlins

2023 Season: 84-78, second wild card, swept by Phillies in Wild Card series.

2024 vs Blue Jays: September 27-29 in Toronto to end the season.

Notable Stars

Luis Arraez is the big name at the top of this order, making a big name for himself last year as he flirted with a .400 batting average for a few months. He’s joined by Josh Bell, Jake Burger and the newly acquired Tim Anderson. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has made CF his home now, and when he’s healthy and producing, he is one of the more exciting players on the diamond. He had a good interview recently as well discussing team leadership, veterans and players having fun. It’s worth a listen.

On the pitching side of things, you’re not going to see 2022 Cy Young winner Sandy Alcántara this year, as he went for Tommy John surgery last year after a very rough season. The rotation this year is now headed by Jesús Luzardo, AJ Puk and Trevor Rogers, plus a bunch of question marks, turnover and guys coming back from injury.

In the bullpen, Tanner Scott is set to close ahead of a bunch of inexperienced, strong armed young pitchers.

Upcoming Attractions

Max Meyer is working his way back from injury, and could be into the rotation in April. Middle infielder Jacob Amaya got a taste of the Majors last year and probably will see some more time there next year.

2024 Projections

The Marlins are a definite bubble team this year, with a Fangraphs projection of 80-82 while PECOTA is just behind at 79.2-82.8. A little bit of good fortune could push them to the playoffs.

New York Mets

2023 Season: 75-87, fourth place.

2024 vs Blue Jays: September 9-11 in Toronto.

Notable Stars

After spending a completely absurd amount of money to finish 12 games under .500 last year, the Mets are looking at a fairly different pitching staff for 2024. The offense will remain quite the same though, with Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso (in his last year before free agency) leading the charge. Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, Jeff McNeil and Francisco Alvarez will need to contribute to push this offense into the top half of the league.

On the pitching side, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are gone, instead the Mets will give the ball to Jose Quintana on opening day. Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, Adrian Houser and Tylor Megill look to round out the rotation this year, although Kodai Senga will make his way back to the rotation soon. But the big addition to the pitching side of things is the return of Edwin Díaz to the closer role after missing the entirety of 2023. He’ll be set up by recognizable relievers Adam Ottavino and Brooks Raley.

Upcoming Attractions

The Mets have a few top prospects ready to contribute this year. Outfielders Drew Gilbert and Alex Ramirez and infielders Luisangel Acuña and Ronny Mauricio will all contribute to some degree this season.

2024 Projections

The Mets are another team on the bubble this year, with Fangraphs giving them the same projection as the Marlins at 80-82. PECOTA is higher at 83.5-78.5.

Washington Nationals

2023 Season: 71-91, last place.

2024 vs Blue Jays: May 3-5 in Washington

Notable Stars

The Nationals are pretty low on the star side of things. CJ Abrams is still a promising young shortstop who just hasn’t hit like he should. Former Blue Jays Lane Thomas and Riley Adams will play important roles on the team. Joey Meneses and Joey Gallo give the team some fun pop if nothing else.

Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore give National fans a couple young arms to dream on, but they’re also likely to be forced into watching another 30+ starts from Patrick Corbin. Hunter Harvey has a chance to turn into a big name reliever with a little more experience, and he should get it in that bullpen.

Upcoming Attractions

The Nationals have two of the very best prospects in all of baseball in outfielders James Wood and Dylan Crews. They may force their way into the Majors this year, but they’re more likely to be big news at this time next year. Pitchers Cade Cavalli and Cole Henry are the prospects that will get good chances this year, and shouldn’t have too many roadblocks to meaningful playing time.

2024 Projections

They have a good chance to not be the worst team in all of baseball, but they’re the worst in the NL East. Fangraphs has them at 66-96, while PECOTA sees them at a much worse 58.1-103.9. Both projections are the second worst in each system, only better than the Rockies.