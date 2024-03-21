TACO STAND – TOP 5 SUPERIOR ESPINAL TRADES

Welcome to the Taco Stand, a tongue-in-shell look at the Blue Jays, Baseball, and other topics I tangentially connect to the two. In this edition, I examine the top five better ways to spend the asset known as the SantiaGOAT.

On a fateful March 20th evening, the Toronto Blue Jays traded away Santiago Espinal for the paltry return of a 40-man roster spot 8th round pick Chris McElvain. Now, McElvain is, by my count, both alive and a baseball player, so I cannot call this trade an abject failure. However, I believe that Atkins could have gotten creative in how he spent this asset. Here’s my professional appraisal of the top 5 trades he could have made.

5: Santiago Espinal to Tampa Bay for 1000 Tropicana Oranges

With the Jays currently in Florida for Spring Training, the stars could have aligned for a significant trade with the rival Tampa Bay Rays. Logistically, this would have made sense, as it would cost far less to ship 1000 Tropicana Oranges to Dunedin than to Toronto. Everyone knows that Tropicana Oranges are chock full of Vitamin C, which is important for growing boys such as Joey Votto, Justin Turner, and Trevor Richards. Lastly, Tropicana Oranges are delicious.

4: Santiago Espinal to Denver for 112 Cases of Water Light Beer

It’s no secret that the Jays somewhat rely on a repeat performance this year from the pitching staff. Connecting with the Denver Rockies for a healthy fuel supply for Pitching Wizard Pete Walker should have been a no-brainer. By failing to make this trade, Pete will be potentially forced to drink real beer and will, therefore, run up quite the Uber bill, especially if he needs transport during peak periods. Sure, it’s all Rogers’ money until they raise our cellular rates...(editor note: Lite beer is an abomination upon God).

3: Santiago Espinal to Boston for 0.01% Ownership of the Pittsburgh Penguins

Rogers had the opportunity to make a deal with Boston’s Fenway Sports Group to pull off the double-whammy of adding to the convoluted sports-franchise ownership landscape and getting the best shot of a Toronto-owned NHL team winning a Stanley Cup in our combined natural lifetimes. Unfortunately, they didn’t, so hopes are still behind the futile Make-me Laffs. My prairie heart offers condolences, Toronto.

2: Santiago Espinal to Seattle for Discounted Access to the T-Mobile Cellular Network

In what would have been a natural fit, Rogers could have worked out a trade that saw the Seattle Mariners tap their stadium sponsor for a small discount on access to the T-Mobile cellular network in the US. This would have allowed Rogers to pass the savings on to their roaming customers or, more likely, keep rates the same while pocketing the extra cash. Are roaming charges even still a thing? It’s been a hot minute since I visited down south.

1: Santiago Espinal to Los Angeles for Shohei Ohtani with Deferral Retention

With recent revelations coming to light, the Los Angeles Dodgers have got to be frothing at the mouth to offload the contract of now-disgraced phenom Shohei Ohtani. This trade would have been the Blue Jays doing the Dodgers a massive favour, as a fringe MLB middle infielder is likely the best possible return they could have gotten for their new nightmare. Rumour has it that someone of draconic lineage made shadowy moves behind the scenes to block this trade. Sadly it seems Ohtani to Toronto is just not meant to be.

That wraps up my top 5 superior trades the Blue Jays could have made with the once-Buff Espinal. What creative trades would you, buoyant Banterers, have liked to see made instead of for a low-minor league pitcher? Sound off in the comments below.