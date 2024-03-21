Thursday Bantering: Renos, Ohtani

I love mornings when there are many posts which I didn’t have anything to do with.

Mark Shapiro spoke to reports about the renovations on Rogers Centre. The main points:

They spent just short of $400 million on the renovations.

The players will have a running track and batting cages just behind the dugout.

“It’s a completely new field because the angles are so different. We couldn’t chop up the turf and raise the turf, so even though it’s only been, three years, it’s a totally new field.. it’s going to feel much more like a ballpark”.

The point is to get the fans closer to the action and make it more like a ‘ballpark’.

The is new turf, though it is only three years into the life of the old turf, but they couldn’t cut up the turf to fit the new dimensions.

On extensions for Bo and Vlad, “We’re going to keep those conversations private. They’re ongoing.”

This season, the team is paying a luxury tax for the second time. They are at the “upper levels of payroll are likely to be where we are or where we have been at.”

Unless there is a player like Ohtani: “For the right player and the right situation and the right moment of our team, there’s always an openness with this ownership.”

This Shohei Ohtani thing is interesting and reminds me of Pete Rose.

At first, we were told that Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, ‘stole’ $4.5 million from Ohtani, which seemed hard to believe. Ohtani is rich, but you would think he would notice someone taking $4.5 million from him.

Then we were told that Ohtani gave Mizuhara $4.5 million to pay his debts, which also seems far-fetched. I can’t see why he would do that unless Ohtani was being strong-armed into it. “Hey, boss, I’ve had a little run of bad luck. Could you help me out?”.

But then, if you are a bookie and you have a guy who makes maybe $75,000 to $100,000 a year, would you let him get $4 million+ in debt to you? I’ve never used a bookie, but I would think that $4.5 million unpaid would severely cut into a bookie’s profits. Why would you think that person could pay that much money back, even if he works for a very rich man?

SBNation.com has more about this:

This is where the entire situation gets very murky and raises some serious questions. To lay it out again, here’s the full timeline of events up to this point. Media outlets learn Ohtani has been named in an investigation into illegal gambling and starts making calls to learn more An Ohtani spokesperson responds saying Ohtani gave money to Mizuhara Mizuhara reaches out to clarify, saying that Ohtani was helping him pay off debt — but the player himself wasn’t involved in placing bets at all Ohtani’s lawyers say Mizuhara lied, and actually stole the money from Ohtani without him knowing The Dodgers fire Mizuhara as Ohtani’s interpreter and all questions are directed to Ohtani’s lawyers

I’m curious how all the shakes out.

Jon Heyman posted this (and he’s right, Ohtani is a dimwit, at best):

https://t.co/acixr6o8Lx. Nothing’s been proven and we need to know much more, but here’s the best case: Ohtani, alltime baseball genius, is a financial dimwit (not to mention a poor judge of character) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 21, 2024

If you want to know what living in Calgary is like (from the comic Bone, He had just said, ‘This place is weird’):