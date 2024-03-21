 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread: Jays @ Pirates

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Spring Training-Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

It's a rare evening spring game.

There is a little news. Bowden Francis has been told he’s made the team and the starting rotation. I didn’t have any doubts. And:

  • Manoah is throwing BP tomorrow.
  • Erik Swanson played catch today and felt good,
  • Romano will do the same in the next couple of days.
  • Kevin Gausman will pitch Monday, but it might be in a minor league spring game.

Lineups:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS PIRATES
George Springer - DH Oneil Cruz - SS
Bo Bichette - SS Bryan Reynolds - DH
Justin Turner - 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
Alejandro Kirk - C Jack Suwinski - LF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Andrew McCutchen - RF
Cavan Biggio - RF Rowdy Tellez - 1B
Davis Schneider - LF Michael Taylor - CF
Spencer Horwitz - 1B Liover Peguero - 2B
Rafael Lantigua - 2B Jason Delay - C
Ricky Tiedemann - LHP Bailey Falter - LHP

