GameThread: Jays @ Pirates

It's a rare evening spring game.

There is a little news. Bowden Francis has been told he’s made the team and the starting rotation. I didn’t have any doubts. And:

Manoah is throwing BP tomorrow.

Erik Swanson played catch today and felt good,

Romano will do the same in the next couple of days.

Kevin Gausman will pitch Monday, but it might be in a minor league spring game.

Lineups: