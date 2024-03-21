GameThread: Jays @ Pirates

It's a rare evening spring game.
There is a little news. Bowden Francis has been told he’s made the team and the starting rotation. I didn’t have any doubts. And:
- Manoah is throwing BP tomorrow.
- Erik Swanson played catch today and felt good,
- Romano will do the same in the next couple of days.
- Kevin Gausman will pitch Monday, but it might be in a minor league spring game.
Lineups:
|BLUE JAYS
|PIRATES
|George Springer - DH
|Oneil Cruz - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Bryan Reynolds - DH
|Justin Turner - 3B
|Ke'Bryan Hayes - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Jack Suwinski - LF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Andrew McCutchen - RF
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Rowdy Tellez - 1B
|Davis Schneider - LF
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Spencer Horwitz - 1B
|Liover Peguero - 2B
|Rafael Lantigua - 2B
|Jason Delay - C
|Ricky Tiedemann - LHP
|Bailey Falter - LHP
