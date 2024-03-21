Quick Recap: Jays Beat Pirates

Blue Jays 3 Pirates 2

I missed part of the game due to a little emergency in the house—a sewer backup. But the plumber came quickly and fixed the issue.

I enjoyed watching Ricky Tiedemann. He pitched 3 innings and allowed just 1 hit (a home run), 2 walks, and 5 strikeouts. He was very impressive. He has a 5.40 ERA on the spring.

Paolo Espino threw 5 innings, allowing just 2 hits with 8 strikeouts. Also, very, very impressive. He has a 2.65 ERA this spring. I would be happy to have him on the team to do that sort of job, coming in when the starter only goes 3 or 4 innings and gets us another 3 or 4 innings. He’d be good to pair with Kevin Gausman in his first 2 or 3 starts, or with Bowden Francis.

Hayden Juenger gave up a run in the ninth (a home run), with a strikeout. 4.15 on the spring.

Our hitters:

George Springer: 2 for 2, walk, double. .424 on the spring, with a 1.280 OPS. I want to believe.

Bo Bichette: 0 for 4, 2 k. .347 BA, .850 OPS.

Justin Turner: 1 for 3, home run, 2 RBI, 2 k. .250/.816.

Alejandro Kirk: 0 for 3, 2 k. .364/1.158. Again, I want to believe.

Kevin Kiermaier: 1 for 3, home run, k. .235/.866. He also made a terrific catch in center field.

Cavan Biggio: 0 for 3, k. .286/.893. He’s fallen off a bit since the very hot start, but that was to be expected. I’d love him to get off to a good start to the season.

Davis Schneider: 1 for 3, .184/.641. He also made a spectacular catch in left, the batter before Kiermaier’s.

Spencer Horwitz: 1 for 3, k. .135/.435.

Rafael Lantigua: 0 for 3. .192/.560.

The Jays are 12-13.

Tomorrow, the Red Sox are coming to Dunedin. Mitch White gets the start.