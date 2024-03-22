Know Your Enemy: AL West Preview

For the second year in a row, the AL West produced the eventual World Series Champions. The division race came down to the final day, with the Astros winning thanks to the new tiebreaker rules based on their head to head record against the Rangers. On the other end of the division, the Athletics, thanks to the worst owner in the sport, plunged to the biggest depths of the decade.

Houston Astros

2023 Season: 90-72, first place. Beat the Twins in ALDS 3-1, lost to the Rangers 4-3 in the ALCS.

2024 vs Blue Jays: April 1-3 in Houston, July 1-4 in Toronto.

Notable Stars

Jose Altuve signed a five year extension this winter, pretty much guaranteeing that the soon-to-be 34 year old will be an Astro for life. He’ll lead a very strong top of the lineup that also includes Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman (in his final year before free agency) and Kyle Tucker. José Abreu is in the second year of three year deal, looking to bounce back from a horrible first year in Houston. Jeremy Peña will look to bounce back after a rough sophomore season in 2023 as well.

On the pitching side of things, the injured list is where you’ll find some big names. Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia, José Urquidy and Kendall Graveman are all working their way back from various injuries. The healthy squad to start the year includes Framber Valdez and Christian Javier with a few young guns in the rotation, while they’ve added Josh Hader to a bullpen that already included Ryan Pressly, Bryan Abreu and Rafael Montero. The Astros were also tied to Blake Snell before he signed with the Giants, so don’t be surprised if Jordan Montgomery all of a sudden becomes an Astro.

Upcoming Attractions

The Astros do not have a prospect show up on MLB.com’s or Fangraphs’ top 100 prospect lists. Most of their top prospects are outfielders and pitchers, none of whom can be expected to make much of a contribution this year.

2024 Projections

Fangraphs and PECOTA both give the Astros their best billing in the American League, with Fangraphs projecting a 90-72 record and PECOTA at 95.0-67.0.

Texas Rangers

2023 Season: 90-72, second place based on head to head record against the Astros. Swept the Rays in the Wild Card series, swept the Orioles in the ALDS, beat the Astros 4-3 in the ALCS, won the World Series 4-1 over the Diamondbacks.

2024 vs Blue Jays: July 26-28 in Toronto, September 17-19 in Arlington.

Notable Stars

The defending champions are expected to start the year without their biggest star, as World Series MVP Corey Seager is recovering from a January sports hernia surgery. He’ll be back in a month or so, well before the Jays see the Rangers. Until then, Marcus Semien and company will have to hold down the fort. ALCS MVP Adolis García will support Semien, with Jonah Heim and Josh Jung set to play big roles this year.

On the pitching side of things, the Rangers will start the year with Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tyler Mahle on the IL. The rotation still has a bit of depth to it, with veterans Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray and Andrew Heaney sitting atop a rotation that also includes Dane Dunning and the very recently signed Michael Lorenzen.

Upcoming Attractions

Evan Carter is still a rookie, but did make a bit of a name for himself in the playoffs. The 20 year old hit .300/.417/.500 over 72 PA in the playoffs last year. He’s not the only rookie slugger expected to be in the top of the Rangers’ order, as 22 year old Wyatt Langford appears lined up to be the primary DH less than a year after being drafted. Expect to see former college phenom Jack Leiter make his debut this year, and

2024 Projections

The projections don’t love the defending champions, with Fangraphs picking them for third in the AL West at an 82-80 record, but PECOTA is a little more generous with a second place billing and an 86.0-76.0 record.

Seattle Mariners

2023 Season: 88-74, third place, one game out of the playoffs.

2024 vs Blue Jays: April 8-10 in Toronto (home opener), July 5-7 in Seattle (prepare yourself to invade).

Notable Stars

Julio Rodríguez followed up his 2022 Rookie of the Year award with a nearly as good second season last year, and he has established himself as the best outfielder the Mariners have had in nearly a generation. Behind him, things get a bit dicier, with JP Crawford and Cal Raleigh being the lone holdovers from last year that were above average. They brought in Jorge Polanco, Mitch Garver and Mitch Haniger to try and improve the offense.

The Mariners feature one of the strongest rotations in baseball, with Luis Castillo leading the way. Fellow all star George Kirby is as good of a number 2 as there is in baseball, and Logan Gilbert rounds out of the best top threes in all of baseball. In the bullpen, the Mariners brought in Ryne Stanek to work with Andrés Muñoz to finish games. Former Blue Jays Tayler Saucedo and Trent Thornton figure to feature fairly prominently this year.

Upcoming Attractions

Most of the Mariners’ top prospects are more than a year away. Right hander Emerson Hancock, who made his debut last year, is likely the only prospect that makes much of a difference this season.

2024 Projections

The Mariners are going to be on the fringe of playoff contention this year, with Fangraphs projecting them into a wild card spot with an 86-76 record, while PECOTA has them on the outside looking in with an 84.3-77.7 projection.

Los Angeles Angels

2023 Season: 73-89, fourth place.

2024 vs Blue Jays: August 12-14 in Anaheim, August 22-25 in Toronto.

Notable Stars

Mike Trout stands alone as the big name on the Angels now that Shohei Ohtani has moved across town. Now 32 years old, Trout is no longer the guaranteed 8+ WAR performer he once was, playing in less than half of the Angels games over the past three seasons. The rest of the offense is going to be very questionable, with names like Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward, Brandon Drury and the disinterested Anthony Rendon featuring prominently.

On the pitching side of things, the Angels will be relying on some guys with a decent floor. Patrick Sandoval, Griffin Canning, Reid Detmers and Tyler Anderson should be able to give the Angels a lot of OK starts that a good offense could do well with, but that’s not the Angels. Carlos Estévez figures to get a lot of the save opportunities, while the rest of the bullpen will start the season with a lot of veterans that could be on the move at the deadline if they do well, including former Blue Jay Adam Cimber.

Upcoming Attractions

The Angels are in the unenviable position of being bad at the Major League level and thin in the Minors. Nolan Shanuel is the only prospect that appears on any top prospect list, and he is expected to get a lot of time at first base this year.

2024 Projections

The Angels opted to be buyers at the deadline last year when they really should have sold, but they shouldn’t make that mistake this year. Current projections are middling at best, with Fangraphs giving them a 78-84 projection and PECOTA being a bit worse at 73.3-88.7. But if they choose to sell at the deadline, they likely end up a lot worse than that.

Oakland(?) Athletics

2023 Season: 50-112, worst record in baseball since the 2019 Tigers.

2024 vs Blue Jays: June 7-9 in Oakland, August 9-11 in Toronto.

Notable Stars

lol

Names of Players You Might Know

Seth Brown! JD Davis! Abraham Toro! Miguel Andujar! Alex Wood! These are just a few of the players on this team who have played in the Majors before! Some of them may even still be on the team when the Athletics come to town in August!

They do employ the great Ross Stripling (for now), so there’s that. And former Blue Jays Aledmys Díaz, Dany Jiménez, Carlos Pérez and Ryan Noda are there too.

Upcoming Attractions

There likely aren’t going to be any notable prospects making their way to Athletics this year. Once it’s guaranteed where they’re going to be playing 3 years from now, maybe they’ll start making an interesting roster again.

2024 Projections

By clusterluck, they’re probably not losing 112 games again this year. Fangraphs gives them a 73-89 projection, just their fourth worst mark. PECOTA has them at their third worst, a 64.2-97.8 record.