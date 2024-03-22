Friday Bantering and GameThread

There isn’t much news for Jays today. There were some cuts. Phil Clarke, Conner Cooke, Brandon Eisert, Mason Fluharty and Hayden Juenger.

The team has yet to decide whether Kevin Gausman’s Monday start will be a major league spring game or a minor league one, nor has it decided whether he will be on the roster on opening day. If not, one of Mitch White, Yariel Rodriguez, Wes Parsons, Paolo Espino, or Ricky Tiedemann will get the start. I bet it won’t be Tiedemann, but I’ve been wrong. Tomorrow, Rodriguez will pitch against the Orioles.

Beyond that, the Mets signed JD Martinez to a one-year, $12 million contract.

More words have been written about Shohei Ohtani’s interpreter. Shohei’s people now say it was a massive theft. Before, they said, it was a money transfer. It is still hard for me to understand how a bookie would let his interpreter get $4.5 in debt to him.

ESPN had this:

The developments this week came as federal investigators are examining the operation run by Southern California bookmaker Mathew Bowyer. The wire-transfer payments were sent from Ohtani’s account to an associate of Bowyer’s, according to multiple sources and bank data reviewed by ESPN. ESPN had reviewed bank information showing Ohtani’s name on two $500,000 payments sent in September and October.

This I don’t understand:

Wow I bet this rule will really attract new baseball fans! pic.twitter.com/5NIlnjywv4 — Kyle Corwin (@kylecorwintakes) March 21, 2024

Today’s game sees the Red Sox come to Dunedin. Mitch White gets the start. There was a lineup change.

Today's Lineups RED SOX BLUE JAYS Wilyer Abreu - RF Daulton Varsho - CF Pablo Reyes - SS Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Enmanuel Valdez - 2B Ernie Clement - 2B Bobby Dalbec - 3B Daniel Vogelbach - DH Mark Contreras - LF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - SS Eddy Alvarez - DH Nathan Lukes - LF Mark Kolozsvary - C Brian Serven - C Niko Kavadas - 1B Addison Barger - 3B Juan Chacon - CF Will Robertson - RF Justin Hagenman - RHP Mitch White - RHP

