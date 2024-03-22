Quick Recap: Jays Beat Red Sox

Red Sox 1 Blue Jays 5

We got a very nice start from Mitch White. 5.2 innings (and after 3 I figured he was done). 2 hits (one a home run), 1 walk and 6 strikeouts, giving up just the 1 earned. There weren’t many (any?) Red Sox regulars in the lineup, but Mitch kept pumping strikes. He left the game with 78 pitches.

Tim Mayza: 0.1. 5.79.

Chad Green: 1 inning, 1 k. 9.45.

Trevor Richards: 2 innings, 1 hit, walk (tough call on ball four), 4 K. He seemed to be missing arm side a lot and looked like he tired a bit in the second inning

Hitters:

Daulton Varsho: 1 for 3. .333/.918.

Vladimir Guerrero: 0 for 3, 2 k. .424/1.213.

Ernie Clement: 0 for 2, walk. .357/1.053.

Daniel Vogelbach: 1 for 1, 2 walks. .250/.962.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 1 for 2, 2 RBI, home run (412 feet). .333/.927.

Nathan Lukes: 0 for 1, 2 walks. .432/1.083. I wish he were a RHB.

Brian Serven: 0 for 2, walk. .217/1.029. I’m pretty sure he’s the back

Addison Barger: 2 for 3, 2 doubles, 2 RBI. He was thrown out trying to stretch the double into a triple. He also made a couple of very nice throws from third base. He was the most impressive Jay out there. .412/1.112.

Will Robertson: 0 for 3, k. .185/.697.

It is worth noting that Eduardo Escobar was originally in the starting lineup but then was removed half an hour before game time.

The win brings the Jays back to .500 on the spring.

Tomorrow, there are split-squad games. Yusei Kikuchi starts against the Tigers in Dunedin. That’s a 1:00 Eastern start. It is on Sportsnet.

Yariel Rodriguez starts in Sarasota against the Orioles at 6:00 Eastern. It is one MASN, so if you have MLB.tv, you can watch it. I don’t think that one is on Sportsnet.